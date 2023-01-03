POCO C50 announced with Helio A22, 5,000 mAh battery and low price

After several rumors and leaks, POCO launched its first cell phone of 2023 in India: the POCO C50. It comes with the proposal to be the successor to the POCO C40 and is a renamed version of the Redmi A1 Plus.
The cell phone is finished with a texture similar to leather, dual camera module, digital reader on the back and features MediaTek chipset.
The POCO C50 has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and as an entry-level cell phone, it supports a standard 60 Hz refresh rate and 120 Hz touch sampling, in addition to a drop-shaped notch.
In cameras, it features a dual module with an 8-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features a 5-megapixel front sensor.
Under the hood, the POCO C50 features MediaTek’s Helio A22 chipset with a frequency of 2 GHz, 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage, in addition to supporting memory expansion of up to 512 GB via microSD card. For power, it packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 10W charging support.
Other features include headphone jack, single speaker, support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 12 Go Edition.
technical specifications
- 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Display with waterdrop notch and 60 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek’s Helio A22 Platform
- 2GB or 3GB of RAM
- 32 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 5 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras
- Main lens with 8 MP sensor
- Auxiliary lens with 2 MP depth sensor
- 4G connection, WiFi 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, P2 and fingerprint reader
- 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support
- Android 12 Go Edition
- Dimensions: 164.9×76.75×9.1 millimeters
- Weight: 192 grams
price and availability
The POCO C50 was only announced in India, but it should arrive in more countries soon. It is available in blue and green, check the official prices below:
- 2GB + 32GB – ₹6,499 (~R$422)
- 3GB + 32GB – ₹7,299 (~R$475)
