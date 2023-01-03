Privacy film on mobile ends snooping on the bus – Consumo

In addition to protecting the cell phone, the main objective is to allow only the user to see the content clearly.

Special film is a good option for those who are concerned about privacy when taking the bus. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Those who use the bus or live among a lot of people know that there is always someone taking a look at the contents of someone else’s cell phone. To ensure that “snooping” ends, a technology used in protective films tries its best to make sure that only the user can see the smartphone screen well.

Basically, whoever is looking directly at the cell phone screen can see normally, but the people next to them are already losing their sight. With the film, the view darkens from the 60 degree side and appears off at the 30 degree angle looking from the side.

The film uses a technology similar to that of ATMs, with the addition of protecting against scratches and falls. Used to using public transport, Everton de Barros, 32, but liked the idea.

“Generally, I don’t care much about who is going to see my cell phone, but I think that at times it can be annoying”, says Everton.

The purpose of the film is to make the content visible only to those looking directly at the screen. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Thinking that certain subjects are more private, he says that there really is always someone curious around inside the bus. “You know someone is always watching, so I think it’s really annoying. Then the person just can’t listen to loud audio because the film doesn’t guarantee that”, he jokes.

Ariane Kaihara, 31, explains that she has already seen the film and ended up not liking it. “It ends up being bad if you want to show something to a friend, a customer. As the person needs to be looking very straight, it takes some work. I also have nothing to hide, so I think it’s unnecessary.”

Dividing between opinions, Erica Pontes, 43 years old, sums up that the accessory has its benefits and harms. “It might be safer, but there’s this annoying thing about showing your cell phone to someone else. So you have to choose between this faster comfort or safety”.

Everton comments that there is always a curious person around on the bus. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

As it is becoming more popular, the accessory is available in several kiosks and stores in the central region of the city with prices that vary, on average, between R$ 40 and R$ 120.

In the Maravilha Cell kiosk, at Dom Aquino, there are plastic, glass and silicone films. Depending on the material and also the cell phone model, the price increases. There, the accessory costs from R$ 40 to R$ 90.

In the Mundo das Capas store, located on Rua 14 de Julho, there are skins for the entire Apple line and also for some Samsung models. There, prices start at R$80 and go up to R$120.

