Program yourself: Check out this Tuesday’s cultural agenda, January 3 (03/01) | Life & Art

Matheus Nachtergaele stars in “Molière”

The show “Molière”, starring actor Matheus Nachtergaele, arrives in Fortaleza on the 25th, 26th and 29th of January. The show presents a dispute between the Comedy, staged by the author Molière, and the Tragedy, represented by the poet Jean Racine, interpreted by Elcio Nogueira Seixas. Directed by Diego Fortes, the montage presents the conflict through 14 actors and musicians. Tickets will be on sale from this Wednesday, 4, on the Sympla platform and at the Cineteatro box office.

When: January 25th, 26th and 29th at 6pm

Where: Cineteatro São Luiz (Major Facundo Street, 500 – Downtown)

How much: from R$25

“That ’90s Show” is a spin-off of “That ’70s Show”

on the radar

Fans of “That ’70s Show,” which ran from 1998 to 2005, are excited for the storyline to return in spin-off “That ’90s Show,” set to premiere on Netflix on Jan. 19. In the plot, the children of the original protagonists live new stories in Wisconsin, being led by Leia Forman (Callie Heverda). The production also features the participation of characters from the first version of the sitcom, such as Kelson (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama). The characters Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) return to the narrative as part of the fixed cast.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Olhar Indiscreto” stars Débora Nascimento and Emanuelle Araújo

Brazilian production

The miniseries “Olhar Indiscreto” is now available on the streaming platform Netlifx. Starring Débora Nascimento and Emanuelle Araújo, the Brazilian production is a psychological thriller that follows Miranda, a hacker who watches the neighbor across the street, Cléo, who works as a luxury prostitute. The universe of “Olhar Indiscreto” also involves disappearances, family problems and murders.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pele at the Pinacoteca

Fans of Pelé (1940 – 2022) can see art inspired by the athlete at the Pinacoteca do Ceará, located in the Cultural Complex Estação das Artes. The work “Pelé”, from 1996, is available for visitation in the exhibition “No Lápis da Vida Não Tem Borracha”. The painting was made by the visual artist from Ceará Aldemir Martins (1922 – 2006) and shows the player from behind, simulating a movement of kicking a ball. The cultural equipment reopens for visitation on Thursday, 5.

When: Thursday to Saturday, from 12:00 to 20:00; Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Praça da Estação (24 de Maio Street, s/n – Downtown)

Free

Result of the last edition of the Best Flavors of the City award, held in 2019

Best restaurants

Voting for the 6th edition of the Best Flavors of the City gastronomic award is available until January 15th. The public can vote in 27 categories, including Gastronomic Experience, Traditional Cearense Cuisine, That Café, Wine Bar and Cervejaria Cearense. Five restaurants are nominated in each category and the result will be announced on January 20th. Voting takes place on the project’s website.

