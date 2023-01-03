Promotion of three months of Apple TV Plus for customers who own LG Smart TVs

THE lg is offering a promotion to its customers that entitles them to three free months of the service Apple TV+. This initiative is the result of a partnership between the brands, which gives users the opportunity to enjoy their vacations with the Apple streaming service catalog available. To be able to take advantage of this advantage, you must have purchased a Smart TV 4K and 8K model from the brand that has been produced from 2018 onwards. In this way, all you have to do is register on the platform’s application through the television. The process is simple and just follow the instructions to complete.

Recently, Apple TV+ released the special “Charlie Brown’s Christmas” for free so that users could get in the mood of the season. In addition, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate it also offers 3 months free of charge of the service and also Apple Music for customers to enjoy. As for the offer in partnership with LG, it is worth remembering that it is only available to new subscribers. Likewise, after the free period, the subscription will be charged normally, but the user can choose to cancel the service, if he so wishes.

The promotion, in turn, is available from the day 1st of this month and will remain valid until the day 31. Finally, the complete regulation of the benefit is available on the website and Apple support can help answer any other questions. What is your favorite Apple TV+ series? Tell us here in the comments!

