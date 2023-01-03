Putin’s isolation grows as his setbacks in Ukraine mount; read the review

When Vladimir Putin visited Minskthe week before last, to discuss a deepening of the relationship between Russia and Belarusa sarcastic joke by his host, the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, seemed to ring too true. “We are both co-aggressors, the most harmful and toxic people on this planet. We only have one doubt: Who is the greatest? That’s all,” he said.

As Putin approached the New Year, the 23rd anniversary of his rise to power as Russia’s incumbent president, he looked more isolated than ever.

More than 300 days of brutal war against Ukraine destroyed decades of Russia’s carefully cultivated economic ties with the West, turning the country into a pariah, while the Kremlin’s efforts to replace those ties with closer cooperation with India and China seem to face more and more difficulties as the war drags on.

A resident of Zaoprizhzhia, Ukraine, carries belongings after her home was destroyed by a Russian missile strike. Photograph: Andriy Andriyenko / AP – January 1, 2023

Putin, who started his career as a Soviet KGB agent, has always had strict relationships, trusting only a close circle of old friends and confidants while appearing to never fully trust anyone or confide in himself. But now a new rift is emerging between Putin and much of Russia’s elite, Russian business leaders, officials and analysts said in an interview.

Putin “feels he has lost his friends,” said a Russian state official with close ties to diplomatic circles, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. “Lukashenko is the only one he can seriously visit. Everyone else sees him only when necessary.”

Even as Putin brought together leaders of former Soviet republics in an informal summit in St Petersburg last week, the Kremlin’s authority is weakening across the region. Putin spoke with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, via videoconference, on Friday morning, in an effort to demonstrate ties between Russia and China. Although Xi said he is ready to improve strategic cooperation, he acknowledged the “complicated and highly controversial international situation”. In September, Xi made clear his “concerns” about the war.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modiwrote an article this month for the influential Russian newspaper Kommersant calling for an end to the “time of war”. “We read all this and understand it, and I think he (Putin) reads it and understands it too,” the state official said.

Even the pope, who at the start of the war seemed wary of reconciling the Kremlin’s views, this month compared the war in Ukraine to Nazi genocide against Jews.

Among Russian elites, doubts are mounting about Putin’s tactics for 2023 after the humiliating Russian military withdrawals this autumn. A split is emerging between those in the elite in favor of Putin stopping the military onslaught and those believing he must escalate the conflict further, say the state official and Tatiana Stanovaia, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Despite a propaganda frenzy at the end of the year, in which Putin appeared on TV in carefully choreographed meetings with senior military personnel and senior officials from the military industrial complex, as well as a question-and-answer session with a select pool of journalists loyalists, members of the Russian elite interviewed by the Washington Post said they are unable to predict what could happen in 2023 and that they doubt that Putin himself knows how to act.

“There is enormous frustration among the people around him,” said a Russian billionaire who maintains contact with senior officials. “Clearly he doesn’t know what to do.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) during a virtual meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation

The Russian state official said Putin’s only plan appears to rely on “constant attempts to force the West and Ukraine to start (peace) negotiations” through air strikes against critical Ukrainian infrastructure and other threats. Putin repeated the tactic on Christmas Day, declaring he was open to peace talks even though Russia launched another massive missile attack just days later on Thursday, cutting off electricity to several regions. “But,” the official said, Putin is willing to negotiate “only on his terms.”

The billionaire, the state official and several analysts pointed to the postponement of Putin’s annual State of the Nation speech, when the Russian president usually lays out his plans for the year, and the cancellation of his annual marathon press conference as signs of Putin’s isolation and an effort to shield him from direct questioning, as he has no roadmap ahead.

The press conference, in particular, could have proved risky, as typically hundreds of journalists from Russia’s remote regions — which have been disproportionately affected by war casualties and the recent partial mobilization — flock to Moscow to attend the event.

“In the speech there should be a plan. But there is no plan. I think they just don’t know what to say.” “He is isolated, of course. But anyway, he doesn’t really like talking to people. He has a very tight circle, which has now gotten even smaller.”

In a question-and-answer session with few journalists, Putin countered these allegations about postponing his address to parliament. He said he had addressed key issues in recent public meetings and that it is “complicated for me and the government to summarize everything again in a formal speech without repeating myself.”

But his wartime commentary was lacking in detail. Putin went no further than saying that conditions in the four Ukrainian territories he claims he illegally annexed are “extremely difficult” and that his government would try to end the conflict. “The faster the better.”

Putin sought again to blame the United States and NATO for prolonging the war, in what seemed almost a tacit admission that he had lost control of the process. “How can he tell us that everything is going according to plan when we are already in the tenth month of a war that, we were told, would only last a few days?” the state official said.

Putin has looked drained in his recent appearances, Stanovaia said. And even if he does have a secret plan of action, most of Russia’s elite are losing faith in him, the researcher said.

“He is a figure who, in the eyes of the elite, seems incapable of answering questions,” she said. “The elite don’t know what to believe and are afraid to think about tomorrow.”

“To a large extent, there is a feeling that there is no way out, that the situation is irreparable”, continued Stanovaia, “that they are totally dependent on one person and that it is impossible to influence anything”.

Alexandra Prokopenko, a former adviser to the Russian Central Bank who resigned and left Russia in the first weeks after the invasion began, said in an interview that her former colleagues “try not to see the war in terms of winners and losers. But they know that there is no good way out for Russia right now.”

“There is a feeling that we are not able to achieve the originally promoted policy objectives,” the state official said. “That is clear to everyone.” But no one knows how much defeat Russia can withstand before its leaders believe its existence is in danger, he said.

Further underlining the growing distance between the president and the business elite, Putin also canceled his annual New Year’s Eve meeting with Russian billionaires, officially citing infection risks.

With so much questioning marking the developments this year, two camps emerged within the elite: “the pragmatists, who consider that Russia has assumed the burden of a war that it cannot sustain and that needs to stop”; and those in favor of climbing, said Stanovaia.

Supporters of the escalation include Yevgenii Prigozhin, the Putin ally who leads the Wagner Group of mercenaries and continues to publicly and harshly criticize Russia’s military leadership.

The growing divide presents Putin with yet another risk this year, the last before the 2024 presidential election. Although recent polls show that Putin retains the support of the vast majority of the population, which for now continues to accept the Kremlin’s propaganda, the perception omnipresent among elites is that this year things could get much worse.

“We don’t know what will happen in the future,” said a veteran of Russian diplomatic circles, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. “There could be a new wave of mobilization. The 2023 economic situation will begin to deteriorate more seriously.”

Sergei Markov, a feisty former Kremlin adviser who remains in touch with Putin’s staff, said it was clear that Putin still had no answer to the main question before him. “There are two possible paths,” said Markov. “One is that the Army continues to fight while the rest of society lives a normal life — like in 2022. The second way is like when Russia went through WWII and all resources went to the front and to victory; and there was a great mobilization of society and the economy.”

There are also the inescapable doubts about the glaring shortcomings of the Russian military, which have become apparent in recent months, including its apparent inability to properly train and equip the 300,000 recruits deployed in the autumn.

“The truth is that these 300,000 mobilized don’t have enough weapons,” Markov said. “When will they get the military technology? Putin has no answer to this question either.”

According to Markov, who is in favor of escalation, doubts in India and China emerged because Putin did not win quickly enough. “They say privately, ‘Win quickly, but if you can’t win, we can’t build good relations with you,’” he said. “You must win or admit defeat. We need above all that the war ends as soon as possible.”

Others say the reason for the lukewarm relations with the leaders of India and China is that they are clearly more concerned about further escalation. “We hear that there is concern about the prospect of escalation to the nuclear level,” said the veteran of Russian diplomatic circles. “And here, it seems to me, everyone has spoken very clearly that this is extremely undesirable and dangerous.”

Inside Russia, from time to time, members of the liberal-leaning elite voice their growing concern.

In an interview, last week, to the Russian newspaper RBK, Mikhail Zadornov, president of the Otkritie bank, one of the largest in Russia, who was finance minister from 1997 to 1999, noted that Russia has lost markets in the West that it had been building since the soviet. “For 50 years, a market and mutual economic connections have been building. Now it will be destroyed for decades,” Zadornov said.

In general, members of Russia’s economic elites “understand that this is not going to end well,” said the Russian billionaire. Prokopenko, the former Central Bank official, said members of Russia’s elite, including many individuals under sanctions, are watching in horror: “Everything they built has collapsed for nothing.” / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO