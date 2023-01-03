Quintero recorded a video saying he would play for Inter

In recent days, the Colorado fan has gained yet another reason for euphoria on social networks. The Colombian Juan Quintero, who defended River Plate last season, had his name linked to the club from Rio Grande do Sul, which agitated the fan.

The 29-year-old midfielder terminated his contract with Chinese football and did not reach an agreement with River for a renewal, largely because of the values. Information indicates that the player was offered to Internacional.

The investment in the athlete is not ruled out by Internacional’s management, but for that to happen, someone from the squad will have to leave the club, so that space is made available, both in the group and in the salary sheet.

Juan Quintero negotiated with Inter on another occasion and almost defended the club’s colors in 2016. Clube do Povo opened negotiations with the athlete after losing D’Alessandro to River Plate itself. At the time, Quintero was defending Porto, from Portugal and the negotiations advanced so much that the midfielder recorded a video announcing his arrival in Colorado.

Look:

Inter’s search for reinforcements

So far, only right-back Mário Fernandes has been announced as Internacional’s reinforcement for the 2023 season. The 32-year-old player arrives in Colorado from CSKA Moskou, Russia, on a season-long loan.

Despite only one signing, Internacional prioritizes the reinforcement of players for two positions, defensive midfielder and striker. For the offensive sector, the search for a striker intensified after the team commanded by Mano Menezes traded Argentinean Braian Romero to Tijuana, from Mexico. For the position, the club only has the Alemão starter, the reserve Mikael and the young Lucca, who was recently promoted to the professionals.

In midfield, the holder of the position is Gabriel, who is still recovering from a serious knee injury and should only return to the lawns in the second half of 2023. Names like Gregore, who defends Inter Miami and Gabriel Baralhas, from Atlético-GO.