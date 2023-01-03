Rachel McAdams Accidental Time Travel Film Series Explanation

Rachel McAdams has appeared in at least four different time travel films. However, her character is never one to travel through time.

Rachel McAdams strangely starred in a series of films that involve the concept of time travel. Unlike a regular film series or franchise, there is no connecting fabric between these films, save for the presence of Rachel McAdams and her time-traveling love interest. Sadly, in each of the films involved in this accidental series, McAdams’ characters never get the chance to travel back in time; they are always classified in the role of the time traveler’s lover.

Born in Canada in 1978, Rachel McAdams rose to stardom in 2004 with back-to-back roles as Regina George in the seminal school comedy. Mean Girls and as heiress Allie Hamilton in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation The notebook. Since then, McAdams has appeared in a number of romantic comedies alongside critically acclaimed dramas, as the winner of the Best Picture award. Spotlight, which was based on a true story. But sadly, even in the most fantastic films she appears in, McAdams is often relegated to a more realistic role as the main character’s love interest.

Rachel McAdams had a love interest in time travel 4 times

Rachel McAdams played the love interest of a time traveler on four separate occasions. The first time was as Clare Abshire, the lead role in Robert Schwentke’s drama in 2009. The Time Traveler’s Wife. The film follows Henry DeTamble (Eric Bana), a man who unwittingly travels through time which causes obvious problems in his marriage to Clare. The second occasion came two years later in Woody Allen’s Oscar-winning Best Original Screenplay romantic comedy. Midnight in Paris. Here, McAdams plays Inez, the dismissive, materialistic fiancée of Owen Wilson’s screenwriter, who mysteriously travels back to the 1920s when the clock strikes midnight while on vacation in Paris.

Two more years later, in 2013, came the romantic comedy It was timedirected by love in truth Richard Curtis. Rachel McAdams plays Mary, an American book editor and the love interest of Domhnall Gleeson’s Tim. At the It was time, the men in Tim’s family have the unique ability to travel back in time to moments in the past, and can use this ability to change their lives. So, naturally, Tim uses his power to woo McAdams’ character after an unsuccessful fling with Margot Robbie’s Charlotte.

McAdams’ latest time travel film thus far has arrived in the form of Scott Derrickson. Doctor Strange in 2016. She plays Christine Palmer, a surgeon and former love interest of Dr. Stephen Strange, by Benedict Cumberbatch. During the film’s climax, Strange defeats Dormammu with an infinite time loop, thanks to the Time Stone hidden in the Eye of Agamotto.

Doctor Strange 2 finally broke a Rachel McAdams pattern (sort of)

While not a time travel movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at least it broke the pattern of the previous four films to snub Rachel McAdams, placing her firmly on the sidelines. In the sequel, a variant of Christine Palmer joins the titular hero and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) in navigating multiple dimensions. For a while Rachel McAdams hasn’t yet had the chance to play a time-traveling character, at least one version of Christine Palmer has managed to explore the multiverse.