Read which smartphones should be launched in 2023

You smartphones promise to be the launch highlights in 2023. Google is expected to announce its 1st foldable cell phone, the Pixel Fold, in the 2nd quarter. New generations of the iPhone and the Galaxy S and Z Fold lines are also expected.

According to the analyst Ross Young The cnetGoogle should launch the Pixel Fold with the Tensor processor, developed by itself big tech. The device must have a front camera with two 8-megapixel lenses and a rear camera of 12 MP.

SAMSUNG

Samsung will make the 1st release of the year. According to the agency’s report Korea JoongAng Dailythe South Korean company will announce the new Galaxy S23 in early February during the event “Unpacked”in the United States.

The design of the Galaxy S23 is expected to have few changes compared to the previous S22 lineup, released on February 9, 2022. The new model may have the traditional 3 lenses without the raised section between them. The novelty is the 2nd generation of the Snapdragon 8 processor that the device should receive.



The Galaxy S22 line released in 2022 has a bulge around the 3 rear cameras that should be abandoned on the S23

The S23 Ultra version should have the same design as the previous line. The camera may have a sensor upgrade to feature a resolution of 200 megapixels, up from 108 on the S22 Ultra.



Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen and 12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 10 MP Telephoto, 3x Optical Zoom

Another device expected from Samsung is the new Galaxy Z Fold 5. The foldable cell phone update should be announced in August. According to the South Korean technology website The ElecO smartphone may also receive the 2nd generation of the Snapdragon 8 processor.

The front camera should receive a 12 megapixel sensor. As for the rear 3, the 12 MP Ultra-Wide, 10 MP telephoto and the 50 MP main sensor of the Galaxy Fold 4, launched in August 2022, should be maintained.

The design of the previous model of the smartphone must be maintained. The biggest expectation is whether the big tech South Korean will be able to add support for the S Pen stylus on the device.



Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 50MP Wide Lens with 30x Spatial Zoom and works with the S Pen stylus on the main foldable display

APPLE

THE big tech from Cupertino is expected to launch the iPhone 15 from September 15 to October 7. According to the website MacRumors, Apple has informed its employees in the United Kingdom that they will not be able to take leave during this period. The company has the custom of prohibiting days off before launching new products.

The device is expected to have a new edge design with rounded corners. USB Type-C input for charging is also expected because of the European Union requirement.

On October 4, 2022, the European Parliament approved a bill that establishes that all cell phones, tablets, cameras and other electronic equipment sold in the EU must have a USB Type-C charger. Implementation should take place by 2024. For notebooks, the deadline is extended to 2026.

The iPhone 15 camera must be equipped with an image sensor “state of art” of Sony, according to the newspaper Nikkei Asia. Apple also works on a “periscope lens” in the Pro Max lineup for up to 10x optical zoom.

In addition, Pro models receive the new A17 bionic processor. You smartphones must have the same screen sizes as the iPhone 14, released on September 7, 2022: 6.1 and 6.7 inches.



The iPhone 14 Pro has a 48-megapixel rear camera and received the A16 bionic processor. The screen has also been improved to be brighter and sharper and is always on, even when locked, when the device is placed face up.

