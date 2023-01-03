READY? What to expect from Marvel for 2023? We tell you what is already known about Phase 5 of the MCU!

A new year begins, and with it Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The previous stage, which officially ended with the recent release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022), lasted just two years and featured 17 titles released in cinema and streaming.

The considerable growth in the number of productions popping up at Marvel studios was largely due to the creation of Disney+, in 2019, causing series within the universe of films to be developed for the platform, in order to increase even more the narratives—always intertwined in some way.

With the end of the Infinity Saga, Phase 4 was responsible for kick-starting the Multiverse Saga. Between 2021 and 2022, we saw major movie characters getting their own series, like “WandaVision”, “Loki” and “Hawkeye”, as well as new characters emerging both on streaming and in cinema, like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021), “Eternals” (2021), “Ms. Marvel” and “She-Hulk”.

We also had sequels to major MCU franchises, such as “Spider-Man: Never Go Home” (2022), “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022) and “Thor: Love and Thunder” (2022), in addition to the aforementioned “Black Panther”.

With the arrival of another Phase, we can expect even more new productions, with new and old characters, as well as the continuations of stories we love.

So that no one gets lost and can now save all the dates in the calendar, the Papelpop gathered all the productions that Marvel plans to launch in 2023. Let’s go! [Via Variety].

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Set to open Feb. 17 exclusively in theaters, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” officially kicks off Phase 5 of the MCU.

The third part of the franchise, the film will show the creation of a quantum satellite, which ends up taking Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and other characters to the Quantum Realm, presented for the first time in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018).

There, they will face Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the great villain of the Multiverse Saga. [OFF: que homem, né, gente? Vimos ele na CCXP22 e assim…Sem palavras!]

What If…? – Second season

via GIPHY

Marvel Studios’ first animated production, the second season of “What If…?” is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in early 2023, still no set date. The series reframes the events of the MCU to answer a basic question: “what would happen if…?”.

In the second year, director Bryan Andrews promised that the episodes will be even crazier, exploring different possibilities with the new productions to come.

Among the narratives that should appear, we will have the story of Gamora and Tony Stark, who appear at the end of the first season, a battle between the characters of “Shang-Chi” and Odin and the Asgardians and an episode based on the HQ “Marvel: 1602 ”, which shows heroes amidst medieval knights in Victorian England. We love!

Secret Invasion

via GIPHY

Also promised for early 2023 and without a set date, the series “Secret Invasion” brings Samuel L. Jackson back as Nick Fury to investigate a group of Skrulls — a race of shapeshifting aliens introduced in “Captain Marvel” (2019) — that would have infiltrated Earth and supposedly replaced several superheroes.

In addition to Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle also reprise their characters, while Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir will debut in the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Arriving in Brazilian theaters on May 4, “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” comes with a farewell mood!

Still reeling from the loss of his companion Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot ( Vin Diesel) must prove themselves once again in a new mission that, if not successful, could lead to the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know it – and love it! The film will also introduce audiences to Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.

echo

via GIPHY

Playing the deaf leader of a gang that sought revenge against Clint (Jeremy Renner), Alaqua Cox returns as Maya Lopez in “Echo”, a syn-off series of “Hawkeye”.

Production should arrive during the summer of the northern hemisphere (between June and September) and will show the heroine, who can perfectly copy her opponents, dealing with the consequences of her actions in New York. Now she must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family if she is to move forward.

Loki – Season Two

via GIPHY

The first Marvel series to win a second season, the new year of “Loki” is also scheduled to arrive during the North American summer.

Still without a plot revealed, the new episodes should begin immediately after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kills The One Who Remains, splitting the timeline and taking Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to a reality in which Kang, The Conqueror, variant of the murdered, is the ruler. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong and Rafael Casal are expected to reprise their roles, while Kate Dickie debuts as a villain.

The Marvels

via GIPHY

On July 28 it will be the turn of “The Marvels” to hit theaters. The long-awaited feature will connect “Captain Marvel” (2019), “WandaVision” (2021) and “Ms. Marvel” (2022), accompanying heroines Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) on an all-new adventure. Nia DaCosta directs from a script by Megan McDonnell. Girl Power, fuck*!

ironheart

via GIPHY

Introduced for the first time in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After” (2022), Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) arrives in the northern hemisphere fall (between September and December) to star in “Ironheart”, her own series.

The heroine is an engineering prodigy who develops her own armor, similar to Tony Stark’s Iron Man. Still no details about the plot, the direction is due to Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, with Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich and Shea Couleé in the cast.

X-Men ’97

via GIPHY

FINALLY! Officially marking the debut of the mutants at Marvel Studios, even if still detached from the MCU, the animated series “X-Men ’97” is also expected to arrive during the North American fall.

The production is a revival of the iconic team cartoon shown on FOX between 1992 and 1997, with five seasons. The new series promises to continue the story where it left off, following the same aesthetics of the 1990s, focusing on Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee and Cyclops, who will be led by Magneto, since, at the end of the original cartoon, Professor Xavier was forced to leave Earth. It will be everything!

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

via GIPHY

Agatha and no one else! Even with high chances of not coming out in 2023, “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” deserves to be on the list. The spin-off of “WandaVision” focused on the iconic witch Agatha Harkness, played masterfully by Kathryn Hahn, who received an Emmy nomination for the role, is scheduled to debut in the winter of the northern hemisphere, that is, between December and March 2024 .

Details about the narrative have not yet been released, but we can certainly expect a good dose of the acidic humor that made us fall in love with the character. In addition to Hahn, Emma Caulfield Ford also returns as Dottie, while Joe Locke (“Heartstopper”) stars in an unspecified role.