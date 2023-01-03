Real Madrid’s new jewel that could form a duo and mark the season with Endrick in 2024

The team will enter the field for the King’s Cup this Tuesday (3), broadcast by ESPN on Star+, with news

O Real Madrid begins its saga in King’s Cup of the 2022/23 season this Tuesday (3), when he will visit the cacereño in the second phase of the national competition. The ball rolls at 17:00 (from Brasilia), with live transmission by ESPN on Star+. inside field, coach Carlo Ancelotti will be able to count on an important novelty.

If the future of the club begins to be shaped with signings like Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr., holders of the current team, and Endrick, who will arrive at the club in the middle of 2024. Within his base, however, a new striker is already starting to draw attention.

On Carletto’s radar, Álvaro Rodríguez is Raúl González’s number 9 in Castilla. In the current season, the son of ‘Coquito’ Rodríguez has already been called up for games against sevilla and RB Leipzigbut the expectation is that the first minutes are given in this Tuesday’s match.

At 18 years old, it is considered that your age is ideal to keep the looks and the newspaper Brand claims that Tuesday’s game could be “another springboard that marks his definitive explosion”.

Last season, he debuted in the category at the age of 17 and surprised with 4 goals in 17 games. At 1.93 m tall, Álvaro has characteristics that resemble Erling Haaland, in terms of height.

In the current year, he was in the starting line-up in almost all of Castilla’s games, with 5 goals scored, and he didn’t just enter the field in the games where he was injured.