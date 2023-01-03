Redmi Note 11 Pro with 28% discount on AliExpress

To start 2023 off right, AliExpress is promoting a 28% discount on Xiaomi’s 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro cell phone. During the offer it is possible to save more than BRL 600 (link here).

This promotional discount can be terminated at any time.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and is available in 6 GB and 8 GB versions, as well as 128 GB and 256 GB.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has Mediatek’s Dimensity 920 processor, runs the MIUI system based on Android 11 and has a 4500 mAh battery with support for 120 W hypercharge charging.

In terms of cameras, it has a 108-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera. In addition to 5G, it has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

At the time of closing this article, the cell phone can be purchased with a price starting at R$ 1,645.95, depending on the version of the device chosen. This amount may vary, depending on the dollar exchange rate.

For more details about the cell phone, click here!

Check other offers: