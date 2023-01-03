Remember five feature films with Brittany Murphy

Born in Atlanta (USA) in 1977, actress and producer Brittany Anne Bertolotti passed away on December 20, 2009, 13 years ago. In honor of the artist, who starred in several films in the 1990s and 2000s, Leia Já recalls some feature films and her trajectory:

Big Girl, Little Woman (2003)

Starring Brittany Murphy and Dakota Fanning. Molly Gunn is a spoiled rich young woman who has just lost her father and her inheritance – which has been stolen by her accountant. To survive, she becomes Ray Schleine’s nanny: an eight-year-old girl who ends up teaching Molly “how to be an adult”.

Beverly Hills Girls (1995)

Brittany Murphy stars in this teen comedy alongside Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd. In the plot, Murphy plays Tai, a young woman who has just moved to Beverly Hills and ends up becoming friends with the most popular girls in school: Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash), who perform a change of look in the new student. However, the situation gets complicated when Tai becomes more popular than the two and falls in love with Cher’s half brother, Josh Lucas (Paul Rudd).

8 Mile – Street of Illusions (2002)

In this feature, Brittany Murphy plays Alex – the girlfriend of Jimmy (Eminem), a boy who lives in Detroit and composes hip-hop songs as an outlet. He seeks a better future with music and decides to participate in a rap battle. But for that, he will have to face several obstacles. Directed by Curtis Hanson, the cast also includes Kim Basinger.

My Boyfriend’s Secret Agenda (2004)

Stacey Holt (Brittany Murphy) works producing a television show. She dates Derek (Ron Livingston), a guy who refuses to talk about his past relationships. Until one day, Stacey finds his electronic address book, including the contacts of all of Derek’s ex-girlfriends. She uses the TV show as a justification and, with the help of co-workers, schedules an interview with each of them. The cast also includes Holly Hunter, Rashida Jones and Kevin Sussman.

The Taste of a Passion (2008)

Brittany Murphy stars in and produces this film. In the plot, Abby (Murphy) is a woman who was suddenly abandoned by her boyfriend in Tokyo. She gets lost in the city, until she finds a ramen restaurant. There, Abby realizes how happy food makes people and wants that for her life. So, she decides to learn how to make ramen and decides to become a chef, with the help of the locals.