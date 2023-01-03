Renato Rodrigues informs the likely fate of João Gomes

With a newly renewed contract with Flamengo, midfielder João Gomes is in the sights of English football. According to journalist Renato Rodrigues, from ESPN, Premier League teams are keeping an eye on the athlete and may make an offer to Rubro-Negro soon.

According to Renato, they are not giant clubs in England, but they are teams that campaign in the UEFA Europa League, for example. The new termination fine for João Gomes at Gávea is estimated at 60 million euros. That is, R$ 307 million.

”João Gomes is a highly rated player to receive proposals. It’s information, a proposal will arrive. Clubs that are not from the top shelf in Europe, but from the championship that we broadcast on ESPN. It’s from the Premier League. From what I’ve heard, it’s a club that isn’t in the top six in England, but it’s a team that can have a good championship and move up to the Europa League”, reported Renato on SportsCenter.

After a long negotiation that dragged on since January, the club managed to extend João Gomes’ bond. On September 16, Flamengo aligned itself with the midfielder and his representatives and increased the contract until 2027. According to Cahê Mota, from GE, the new salary is R$ 250 thousand.

Even though the situation took some time to come to fruition, Marcos Braz, vice president of football, was always calm on the subject.

”The fine protects Flamengo, you can rest assured. It’s one thing for the fan to think that Flamengo has to have recognition for the guy, and you take from 10 thousand reais a month to 20 (in salary), for example. Another thing is a specific concern regarding the contract”, he made it clear to PodFla.

