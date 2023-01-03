Rescue attempt for boy who fell into 35-meter hole enters third day | World and Science



Soldiers and engineers try to open a manhole made of reinforced concrete to extract Thai Ly Hao Nam – AFP

Published 01/03/2023 11:58 AM

An operation to try to rescue a 10-year-old boy who fell into a hole 35 meters deep reached the third day on Tuesday, 3, in Vietnam. The fall happened last Saturday, the 31st, at a construction site in the south of the country. The boy stopped interacting with rescuers and there is no information if he is still alive.

Soldiers and engineers attempt a manhole made of reinforced concrete to extract Thai Ly Hao Nam. “The boy has been trapped for four days, and it is likely that he has suffered several injuries,” said the vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province (south), Doan Tan Buu.

Thai Ly Hao Nam was apparently scavenging for scrap metal when he fell into a concrete pit just 25cm wide at a construction site for a new bridge in Dong Thap province, Buu told AFP by telephone.

“We tried to rescue the boy with the means we had,” he said. “Then we had to ask for help at the national level and from experts,” she added.

According to the local press, rescuers tried to drill and soften the surrounding soil to be able to extract the concrete and remove the boy.

On Monday, the 2nd, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on federal rescue teams to join local authorities in saving the boy.