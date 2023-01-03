“Revenge makeup”: turns heartbreak into power

He died more than 25 years ago, but is still a source of inspiration for new trends. We are, of course, talking about Princess Diana who continues to influence many of our actions.

Do you remember when, in 1994, she emerged from emotional heartbreak in that infamous black dress with a short, asymmetrical hem and a flowing train in chiffon, bare shoulders and sweetheart neckline? Well, it became known simply as the “revenge dress” and has never been forgotten.

Nearly thirty years later, this piece – and the empowering message it conveyed – remains one of the most indelible landmarks in pop culture history. And today it serves as inspiration for the latest Tik Tok trend.

After “crying makeup”, “cold girl” or “dark mermaid”, “revenge makeup”, or revenge makeup, now appears as a way of healing or calming broken hearts, through looks strong and bold, without an ounce of remorse.

For some, it may just be a way of showing their “ex” what they’ve lost, but for many, it’s more about embracing and promoting self-love.

This new trend intends to restore empowerment, strength and sensuality to all those women who have lost their way in the course of a separation.

For those who aren’t going through the drama and simply like makeup, this trend is yet another fun way to get attention.

Revenge makeup doesn’t exactly have rules, nor a closed style or very concrete indications and can vary according to each person’s taste. The only aspects you should take into account are boldness, drama and boldness, especially in the eyes and lips. And, of course, a well contoured face.

Quite recently, some newly single celebrities like Olivia Wilde or Gisele Bündchen rocked dresses and make-up that didn’t go unnoticed. Are they following in Princess Diana’s footsteps?