Review | Never leave me

It is indisputable that Mark Romanek’s film is based on a profound melancholy reflection on the transience and inevitability of the course of a life that has a deadline to end. Based on allegorical plot constructions, the filmmaker, directing the screenplay by Alex Garland – which, in turn, adapts Kazuo Ishiguro’s homonymous novel -, explores, through a utopian-dystopian perspective, the genre human in its condition of finitude. Although the feature film has an air of science fiction, and proposes a twist to it, what we find is, without a doubt, a romantic drama with tragic features.

Living in a boarding school where mystery is the hallmark of the environment, three friends, Cathy H (Carey Mulligan), Ruth (Keira Knightley) and Tommy (Andrew Garfield), experience, together, the passage from childhood to youth. With total control over the students, strict routine, punctual food and mandatory healthy habits, the school seems to mold a certain type of human. We don’t know what would be behind such dominance. When at some point they become involved in a love triangle, the friends discover that, although they love each other, everything is doomed to an end due to a greater purpose that the college has regarding their lives. Love and urgency are topics that are found in the development of the film.

Let’s observe little by little that the school’s secrecy is much more destructive than we imagine, however, its “dense ethical commitment” puts us on a fine line regarding the judgment of what is right and wrong. How would we behave when we discovered that the college builds subjects to be organ donors? After the revelation of Miss Lucy (Sally Hawkins), everything becomes explicit and makes sense, from the reasons for doing an entire seminar just because cigarettes were found around the school to health care, keeping the organs in good condition.

The discovery, then, of this first plot it does not affect the film’s unfolding in any way. It is curious the fact that the filmmaker makes this disconcerting information something indifferent. That is, this data, when discovered by the students, does not cause an uproar, nor does it change anything in the relationship between the characters. Being raised like a robot to be a donor is accepted by all and without much questioning. At this point, the filmmaker works with a modern version of the classic myth of the cave in a style very close to that of Yorgos Lanthimos, especially in one of his most uncomfortable works – Canine tooth.

There is a whole formation that seeks to alienate the students with the purpose of building a human being capable of giving himself for the other. That’s why he doesn’t shy away from debating ideas of soul, goodness and destiny. At the time when one seeks to question this process, an ethical argument is thrown on the table: saving the thousands of people who suffer from the most varied and aggressive diseases. Well, isn’t that enough? It is clear that there is a paradox here: at the same time that it values ​​the maintenance of the students’ humanity instincts in favor of the Other, becoming a donor, the humanity of these same donors is withdrawn through a brutal destructive pedagogy.

The film chooses to make an important discussion between the lines of its plot, leading us to infer, at all times, whether it is morally fair that there are human beings artificially adapted to, without caring, saving the lives of other people who are on the brink of death. of death. The debate is complicated by bringing into play characters who are not bothered by the fact that they were born to be donors, and even want to be.

By the way, it’s not that they always wanted that, but that from a very early age these subjects see themselves destined and trained for it, so that this saving mission becomes a life goal. Immediately after the end of the film, for those who haven’t read the novel, the question arises about the family of these characters and their lives before entering boarding school. It is soon noted that this data is not necessary for understanding the idea of ​​the film and even appears as a positive aspect from the point of view of the question, that is, to make us elaborate hypotheses about the environment that surrounds them.

The romantic-drama taken from there draws attention. The filmmaker manages to bring an urgency typical of the youthful feeling of passion at the same time that, delicate, love becomes an extremely troubled and melancholy affection within this intrigue. I like the montage of the last scene in which a landscape void is exposed, with just a tree in the middle of nowhere, a symbol of rebirth, a complex allegory about life. Since it is important that the image connects to the idea of ​​the film, the scenic organization of that moment exposes, in the midst of Kathy H’s reflection, a mirror of the inner emptiness when there is no one else there with her, neither Tommy nor Ruth, who completed their duties. It is a mixture of beauty and sadness when this epiphany reveals, without fail, that not only life, but everything that composes it, will end.

I will propose, then, that we leave the reading sci-fi aside in a dangerous exercise of analysis and interpretation. With that, we obtain, as a result of a whole, the great metaphor that frames and elevates this film to the status of a coming-of-age ideal: the tranquility that represents the boarding school (indoor) is broken with the exposure billboard of these characters who, grown up, need to face life as it is. The outside world is a new, uncertain and therefore fearsome reality that needs to be faced. That’s part of growing up: remaking yourself, even if it’s a process that hurts a lot – and even if we don’t want to do it, we are forced to do it. More than the encounter, perhaps the disagreement is what most contributes, positively and negatively, to the construction of what we are destined to be. Becoming what one is: this is the drama that characterizes training cinema and is presented here in a subtle, allegorical, but consistent way.

Não Me Abandon Nunca (Never Let Me Go, United Kingdom, 2010)

Direction: Mark Romanek

Script: Alex Garland (based on the novel of the same name by Kazuo Ishiguro)

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Isobel Meikle-Small, Keira Knightley, Ella Purnell, Andrew Garfield, Charlie Rowe, Sally Hawkins, Charlotte Rampling, Nathalie Richard, Domhnall Gleeson, Andrea Riseboroug

Duration: 103 min.