Review | The Password: Swordfish

But, after all, does crime pay? The questioning came before the session of the frantic The passwordan action film that features the producers of Matrix as a reference, in an adventure full of chase scenes, explosions and exchanges of fire with effects similar to the aforementioned modern classic of science fiction, with bullets crossing spaces in slow motion, enhancing the moments of adrenaline. To respond to the interrogative tone at the opening of this brief analysis, I use the dramatic needs of Stanley Jobson, the character of Hugh Jackman, a systems manipulator who, after being arrested, had several rights revoked, among them, the impediment of accessing any computer and, even more complicated, access to the love of his life, his daughter, a young man who lives with her mother, a woman compromised by alcohol and cigarettes, depressed in a failed marriage, with a director known for his pornographic films, a figure who uses her own wife in some of his productions.

Away from temptations, Stanley receives an offer considered by many as irrefutable: he can regain contact with his daughter and still earn a huge amount of money, but for that, he will have to circumvent the legal codes and perform a cybernetic service that only he himself can do. can handle. The invitation comes through Ginger (Halle Berry), a sensual and intelligent woman, full of information about the character’s life, aware of the appropriate keywords to use as bait and attract the indecisive man who, until then, prefers to follow the parameters cool. She is part of the team of Gabriel Shear (John Travolta), an insane spy who wants to finance anti-terrorist actions as a strategy to ensure the precepts of the American way of lifehowever, to establish its project through paradoxical actions that also involve crime as a way to leave its explicit message to society.

In general terms, a madman interested in talking about madness, having hidden means to achieve his goals. How to deal? That’s what the protagonist will have to decide: either he stays cohesive in his purposes and saves a lot of money to get a lawyer and review his paternal conditions, or he accepts the criminal proposal and leaves the scene, having secured contact with his daughter, in addition to receiving such an amount that will leave you carefree for the rest of your life. so it is The password: it is in this atmosphere of temptations, sensuality and action that, throughout its 99 minutes, we follow the journey of the protagonist, a hero who hesitates in the face of different situations that make him fearful, forced to react in the face of doubt. Many twists coupled in Skip Woods’ script give way to narrative conveniences, in a story about cybercrime and the search for billions, directed by Dominic Sena.

The idea in this criminal underworld is to rescue a monetary fund that has been trapped since the 1980s, but for that, you need a hacker who has the necessary knowledge to break security systems. It is a universe protected by firewalls, advanced networks and compromising secrets, a space where money and valuable information are located. We accompany this journey of pyrotechnic action with the packed soundtrack created by the duo formed by Paul Oakenfold and Christopher Young, responsible for enhancing the scenes conceived by Paul Cameron’s photography direction and Jeff Mann’s production design, sectors that create spaces for insertion of the numerous special and visual effects of this frenetic production, problematic in terms of the script, with too many twists and turns, but functional as an entertainment narrative. The robberies of the “old days”, with hostages harassed in banks and physical establishments, in The passwordgain space in virtuality.

The password: Swordfish (Swordfish – USA, Australia, 2001)

Direction: Dominic Seine

Script: Skip Woods

Cast: John Travolta, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Sam Shepard, Vinnie Jones, Drea de Matteo

Duration: 99 min