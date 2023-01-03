Review | The Tinder Scammer

It seems that dating has become easier in the face of the emergence of social networks and applications. From the comfort of our home or during any work at the office, we download Tinder, put the best photos on our profile, the descriptions that correspond to the style we adopt and, in a magic pass, the person becomes part of a curious sentimental market. A swipe to the left is the mismatch reinforcer, and a swipe to the right gives us the chance to find our next relationship. This is the application’s premise, different from the reality that can be less romantic and sensual and more frightening than we can imagine. With the facilities of cyberspace, we know that problems also come, after all, we are dealing with the human factor in the position of user. There are profiles of scammers, people who claim to be something they never were or will be, acquaintances who pretend to be attractive singles to investigate us, among many other possibilities that undermine the chances of considering the apps as a territory of wonders.

In The Tinder Scammer, the first profile option mentioned is the tonic of the documentary that portrays a tragic situation, without leaving aside the bet on touches of humor. We follow, throughout its extensive 114 minutes, the trajectory of women who reveal how they were manipulated by a man who posed as someone he was not. Private jets, luxurious hotels, sophisticated restaurants and designer clothes, going up and down between European countries as if you were just moving within your own city. This is the life of Simon Leviv, the scammer of the title, a man who pretended to be a billionaire to apply blows to his passionate girlfriends. Initially, he positioned himself as a prince. Soon after, he created an insane narrative about persecution for being too rich, simulating attacks involving his security guards, in a deceitful scheme that made his companions appalled. And, without thinking, they helped with cards, loans, etc.

How to doubt such a cohesive social profile? Soon he would return the borrowed money. So was the thinking of many of them, but what came of it was pure torment. In the first block, we know the scams so that, in the second, we can better understand the victims financially and psychologically. To achieve his feat, Simon Leviv used the name of a billionaire family, with a view to establishing his plan that, at a certain point, could no longer remain cohesive. He was arrested, but was released months later and still enjoys the roguish privileges of a wealthy life, impunity that appears as mockery when we realize that the victims are still struggling to pay off their exorbitant debts. It is, as already mentioned, somewhat frightening in many ways, from the lack of justice to how needy people are to the point of trusting someone with such a short relationship, basically a virtual acquaintance.

Inebriated by the scent of Simon’s wealth and charm, the women were enchanted by the possibility of a perfect marriage, without difficulties, with material abundance alongside a man within the physical standards required by society. However, on this journey, they encountered their biggest nightmares. In her narrative, Felicity Jones does not intend to establish a cautionary tone, nor to condemn social networks and apps, but to demonstrate, through the stories of her interviewees, how we live in an era of greater vulnerability, overconfident in the wonders of new technologies, when in fact we needed more care in the user position. To tell the cases, she makes use of visual effects that emulate the language of apps and social networks, allowing a greater immersion in the face of what is presented, with victims’ testimonies carefully illuminated by Edgar Dubrovskiy’s cinematography, something less common in narratives. documentary. There is even the amusing revenge of one of the victims, something that does not come close to what he did by undermining her confidence in herself, but even so, it was a direct blow to the smart guy who believed he would always win in his fraudulent journeys.

The Tinder Scammer (The Tinder Swindler – USA, 2022)

Direction: Felicity Morris

Script: Felicity Morris

Cast: Ayleen Charlotte, Cecilie Fjellhøy, Erlend Ofte Arntsen, Kristoffer Kumar, Natalie Remoe Hansen, Pernilla Sjöholm, Simon Leviev

Duration: 114 min