Ronaldo congratulates Cruzeiro: ‘Proud to be part of this history’

Ronaldo congratulated Cruzeiro on its 102 years of existence Ronaldo congratulated Cruzeiro on its 102nd birthday this Monday (2/1). On social media, the owner of 90% of SAF (Sociedade Anima de Futebol) shares celebrated his 2022 performance and mentioned pride in being part of celestial history.

“102 years of Cruzeiro. Proud to be part of this history. Yesterday, today and always. 2022 was tough. Looking forward to the next pages we will write together. Nao Celeste, this day is ours!”, wrote the former player.

Ronaldo was largely responsible for the return of Raposa Serie A. In addition, the engagement with the SAF managed by Fenmeno leveraged the club’s popularity on social networks and culminated in a new growth of the Scio 5 Estrelas program, devalued in previous years due to the pandemic. of COVID-19 and drop in division.

This season’s sporting challenges range from rebuilding the squad to a higher level of competition for places in South American competitions. The focus, however, is still on staying in the First Division.

Already off the field, Ronaldo’s management must find ways to make the necessary reforms feasible in Tocas da Raposa I and II, new means of capitalizing resources and starting the judicial recovery plan.