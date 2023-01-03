Sales of used Apple phones grow after the arrival of the iPhone 14

Giovanni Santa Rosa iphone 14

The sale of models prior to the iPhone 14 rose after its arrival on the national market in October. This is what points to a survey carried out by OLX in the month of its launch, compared to September, based on data from ads on the platform.

Taking a ride on the new smartphone from the Californian apple, the iPhone 11 Pro was the one that had the biggest increase in sales through OLX, with a growth of 161%, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max (49%), iPhone 12 Pro (16%) , iPhone 13 (13%) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max (11%).

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of Portal iG



The offer of advertisements for devices in the online purchase and sale e-commerce also expanded in the period, with the top 5 formed by the iPhone 12 Pro (19%), iPhone 13 (15%), iPhone 12 Pro Max (15%), iPhone 13 Pro Max (9%) and the iPhone 11 Pro (5%).

Already in the year from January to October, the iPhone 11, launched in 2019, leads the lists of most advertised and wanted among the brand’s models, with an average price of R$ 2,200 and savings of 25% in relation to the value of an new device.

“OLX is a democratic space where there are opportunities both for those who want to sell their device, and even recover part of the value to buy a new version, and for those who want to find smartphones at more affordable prices”, says Regina Botter, General Manager of OLX.