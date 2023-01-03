Samsung bets on a folding and sliding screen for 2023; see how it is

Samsung bets on folding and sliding screens as a future trend for smart devices. Through its subsidiary, Samsung Display, the South Korean giant announced today (3) the development of a new panel that not only folds, but can also be increased or decreased by sliding.

The news was made on the eve of an exclusive event at CES 2023, the largest technology fair in the world, to be held in Las Vegas, USA, this week.

How it works

The new screen is an OLED panel called “Flex Hybrid”, or “flexible hybrid”, combining the ability to be foldable (something already present in other devices of the brand), with the ability to be expandable in length, thanks to a mechanism of sliding.

The technology must be implemented in devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, in Samsung’s view.

According to the announcement, this feature is capable of expanding a 10.5-inch screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio to a 12.4-inch one, changing the aspect ratio to 16:10.

Another screen that slides

Another slide-out screen, capable of expanding from 13 to 17 inches, was already announced last year. It will be displayed by the brand at CES 2023, in its first public appearance.

Flex Hybrid monitor combining folding and sliding features for future laptops Image: Disclosure/Samsung

According to Samsung, the slide of this new screen model has two versions:

“Flex Slidable Solo”, which expands the screen in only one direction.

“Flex Slidable Duet”, which allows it to expand in both directions.

The brand says this is for “multitasking purposes” like playing games or watching movies.

Televisions will also have expansive screens

Samsung Display’s announcement includes other new technologies, such as “QD-OLED 2023”, aimed at TV screens.

This is a novelty in the combination of quantum dots and OLED. As Tilt already explained, a Qled screen has little of these dots between the LCD panel and the LED backlight.

OLED screens have self-illuminating pixels.

Samsung Display Super Large 77-inch QD-OLED for TVs Image: Disclosure/Samsung

The QD-OLED display combines both an OLED backlight and a quantum dot layer, improving contrast, colors and brightness.

It is not new, having already been released in 2022, but the 2023 version promises to be even more advanced.

In addition to being expanded to a 77-inch TV (there are also smaller versions, 55, 65 and 34 inches), the QD-OLED also now has an artificial intelligence engine to optimize the image.

AI collects information about each pixel in real time and uses it to improve light control, according to the manufacturer.

In addition, it is expected to help with energy savings: the company claims that, compared to the 2022 model, the new panel can reduce energy expenditure by up to 25% with the help of AI.

Screens for ‘cockpits’

Finally, another novelty will be a digital cockpit, the company’s first product for cars. The idea is to bring innovation to autonomous cars, which are expected to be more and more present in the reality of big cities. The cockpit combines a 34-inch screen with a 15.6-inch one.

The big screen can be used to show movies and series while the car drives itself. As the company itself has already announced, however, the device is intended for luxury cars.

New Digital Cockpit targets the autonomous vehicle Image: Disclosure/Samsung

It is worth remembering that many of the innovations presented at CES involve prototypes and do not reach the final consumer immediately.