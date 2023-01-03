Samsung Galaxy A03 starts receiving Android 13 with One UI 5.0

Samsung’s latest budget, the Galaxy A03, available today for around R$ 900, began to receive the update to Android 13 with the brand’s One UI 5.0 interface. Launched earlier this year in Brazil with Android 11, the device reached Android 12 months ago and starts 2023 on the right foot by embarking on the most modern system available – this should, in fact, be the last major update of the affordable device.

Android 13 update for Galaxy A03 started rolling out in Serbia with firmware version A035FXXU2CVL4 and will arrive very soon in other markets, including Brazil. The package also includes the December 2022 security patch.