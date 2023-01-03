Samsung releases Android 13 update for Galaxy A52 and M23 in Brazil

We start the first week of January with good news for owners of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy M23 models: both smartphones from the South Korean brand have been updated to the One UI 5 interface based on Google’s Android 13 operating system, bringing new customization and more privacy to users. This information was shared last Monday, the 2nd, by members of the Brazilian Samsung community who celebrated the arrival of the update for intermediaries. In the case of the A52, the package arrives under the ID number A525MUBU4CVJB with the Android November 2022 security patch.

In one of the publications, a Galaxy A52 owner celebrated the update to the latest version of the system, noting that the user experience is fluid and without problems. “Right after the New Year I already see this little screen here to cheer me up, I updated it and it was simply sensational. Beautiful and fluid system without any problems”. In the case of the Galaxy M23, there are reports that this version received Android 13 this week, but we were unable to identify the changelog referring to this update. Despite this, there is a screenshot that shows the update screen released for the Galaxy A52 model in Brazil. See the print:

As on previous occasions, users are being notified via OTA simply by having an internet connection available, however, the most anxious users can manually search the settings for the update. Before that, we recommend that you back up your phone’s media and keep it charged.

(updated Jan 03, 2023 at 5:36 PM)

