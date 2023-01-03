Scream 4 secretly referenced canceled horror movie

Panic has always been an endless source of pop culture references from the decades they were released. The director Wes Cravenadmired by fans of the genre for revolutionizing it in the most different ways, always had a great sense of humor and was not short of making fun of himself in his films.

A curious fact that many fans may not know is that Wes also planted a reference to a scrapped idea of ​​his in the fourth film of the series.

The movie that didn’t exist

Just like you did with Panic in the 1990s, the filmmaker also set trends with The nightmare time in the 1980s, so much so that Freddy Krueger became an icon, recognized even by people who don’t like horror.

Even though he is an industry genius, not all of Wes’s ideas have been successful, and he seems to face the truth in a good way, and use it as a creative engine.

One of these was his suggestion to Nightmare Hour IVwhich according to the first draft would borrow the supernatural elements from Killer toy and involve time travel. The idea was not well accepted by the studio, which decided to go in another direction, which ended up becoming the film that was released in 1989.

“The worst of all”

Wes used his failure productively in the form of a reference in the opening scene of Scream 4. Two female friends are watching Stab 7in which two friends watch Stab 6 and discuss the franchise, a parody of the films of Panic that exists in its own universe.

One of them talks about how the first three films were based on true events (a reference to the previous films), and how after that the series just went downhill.“stab 5 has time travel, and is by far the worst of them all”confessed the girl.

Apparently, two decades later, Wes has gotten over the situation enough to laugh at it, and admit that the idea, if it had been accepted, wouldn’t make a very good movie. After all, there are evils that come for good!

