See the cities that should host the games of Flamengo and Real in the World Cup – 02/01/2023

The cities of Rabat and Tangier should host the Club World Cup matches to be played in Morocco between February 1st and 11th. Flamengo, champion of the Libertadores, and Real Madrid, winner of the Champions League, will participate in the competition. This edition is equivalent to 2022, postponed to the beginning of 2023 because of the holding of the Qatar Cup between November and December.

Rabat, the country’s capital, should host the final on February 11, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium, with capacity for 50,000 people. The semifinals, with Flamengo in one clash and Real in the other, must be at the stadium Ibn Batouta, in Tangier, which more than 65,000 spectators can enter.

The option for Tangier, the column learned, is to facilitate access for Spanish fans, since the city is located in the north of the country, on the Strait of Gibraltar that separates Morocco from Spain. Casablanca, the country’s main city, will again not host World Cup matches, as in 2013 and 2014, when Morocco hosted the tournament with matches in Rabat, Agadir and Marrakesh.

The 2022 World Cup will maintain the format of recent years, with seven participants — Fifa promises an expanded tournament for 32 clubs from 2025. In addition to Flamengo and Real, Widad Casablanca, African champion and who will represent the country, will play in Morocco host, Al-Ahly, from Egypt, runner-up on the continent, Seattle Sounders, from the USA, winner of Concacaf (North, Central America and Caribbean), Auckland City, from New Zealand, for Oceania and Al-Hilal , from Saudi Arabia, indicated by Asia since the continent’s club tournament will only end after the World Cup.

The clashes will still be drawn, but the regulation keeps the champions of Europe and South America classified directly to the semifinals. Fifa maintained the limit of 23 registered players – there was expectation among the participants if the entity’s management would increase the number to 26, as in the Qatar World Cup.

Clubs will have to send FIFA a provisional entry list of a minimum of 24 and a maximum of 35 players in early January. The final list, with the cut down to the 23 who will actually play at the Worlds, will have to be defined up to a week before the start of the competition, on January 25th.

The transfer window in Brazil only opens on January 10, but as for the 2021 edition with Palmeiras, FIFA will make an exception and Flamengo will be able to register players it hires until the final list is sent. Clubs must have 32 accredited officials, including members of the coaching staff, managers and guests.