See the details of Cruzeiro’s new shirt, released this Monday (2)

Cruzeiro’s new shirt was released this Monday (2) in an unusual way. Throughout the day, five mantles were spread across different points of Belo Horizonte so that fans could have the feeling of finding and discovering, firsthand, the details of the team’s new garment. The date still marks the 102 years of starry club.

The surprise, however, was only confirmed by Cruzeiro on Monday night. TEMPO Sports revealed earlier that the action was part of the club’s anniversary celebrations. The new shirt, royal blue and with the white stars, also comes with the crown on the back, as this 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the conquest of the triple crown.

“Cruzeiro fans deserved this birthday present. We started 2023 with this novelty and with an unusual action, where fans found the shirts in various parts of the city, such as stores, bus station and tourist spots. This was a symbolic way we found to present the club’s greatest asset, which is its supporters”, reveals Lênin Franco, Cruzeiro’s Business Director.

Gift

Cruzeiro informed that it will also present 102 supporters with the new shirt. All those who are compliant with their plans will be able to compete for the draw on January 31st. To participate, the member must exchange their points for lucky numbers on the program’s website and, in this way, they will be able to compete for the new shirt for the 2023 season.

The new shirt will be used for the first time during Cruzeiro’s debut as principal in the Campeonato Mineiro. The pre-sale of the shirt will take place through the official Cruzeiro stores.

celebrations

Throughout this Monday, players, fans and former athletes paid tribute to Cruzeiro for celebrating its anniversary. On social networks, several videos with the ‘singing of the anthem’ were posted. Ronaldo, owner of SAF, also left his message.

🎶 Our male and female players sang the Cruzeiro anthem on that day #Cruzeiro102Anos. Will there be some singing lessons around here? @samuelrosa @MiltonBituca @gilbertogil 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/5MOI7UFDnE — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) January 2, 2023

At the end of the night, a mass at São José church, in the hypercenter of Belo Horizonte, marks yet another of the club’s actions for the date. Dozens of fans walked from Barro Preto to the church and gathered for the celebration.