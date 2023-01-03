see the list of broadcast games

Ferj (Federação de Futebol do Estado do Rio de Janeiro) published today on its official website the detailed table of Cariocão 2023 containing the transmissions defined for Band in the first eight rounds of the competition.

The channel’s debut will be in the opening game, between Flamengo and Audax Rio, scheduled for January 12, a Thursday, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time). This duel was anticipated from the 5th round because of the participation of Rubro-Negro in competitions such as the Brazilian Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Band will broadcast Cariocão on national television with two games per round. The times chosen by the channel were almost always on Sundays at 6 pm and on weekdays at 9:10 pm, but there are exceptions, such as the premiere and other duels scheduled for Saturdays.

The contract signed between Band, Ferj and the Brax agency does not include Botafogo and Vasco, who can negotiate their rights as principals with other channels. But the broadcaster from São Paulo managed to choose matches that involve these two teams when they are in the condition of visitors, since the current law provides for this possibility.

Thus, Band will be able to broadcast Fluminense’s classics against Botafogo and Vasco, as Tricolor will be the boss in both cases. Colina’s team was also requested as a visitor in the duels against Audax Rio and Nova Iguaçu.

“The Carioca Championship is and has always been one of the most fascinating state championships in Brazil. We will set up a megastructure to bring TV Bandeirantes viewers the best image, the best narration and the best commentary. We are preparing to put on a real show for all lovers. of Brazilian football. It will be complete coverage, with transmissions in the stadiums, reports and all the dedication and excellence that a state like this deserves”, said Band’s director of Sport, Denis Gavazzi, in a statement released when the partnership was made official, at the last week.

The complete table is available on the Ferj website and is always subject to change. The games of the last three rounds of the so-called Guanabara Cup, name given to the first phase of the state, will be defined later.

Check below the list of games with dates and times of Cariocão broadcasts on the Band.

Band broadcasts in Cariocão 2023

01/12 – Thursday – 21:30 – Flamengo x Audax Rio

01/14 – Saturday – 4pm – Resende x Fluminense

15/01 – Sunday – 18h – Flamengo x Portuguesa

01/17 – Tuesday – 21:10 – Fluminense x Nova Iguaçu

01/19 – Thursday – 21:10 – Audax Rio x Vasco

01/21 – Saturday – 4pm – Flamengo x Nova Iguaçu

01/22 – Sunday – 18h – Madureira x Fluminense

01/24 – Tuesday – 21:10 – Bangu x Flamengo

01/25 – Wednesday – 21:10 – Fluminense x Boavista

01/29 – Sunday – 6pm – Fluminense x Botafogo

01/02 – Wednesday – 21:10 – Flamengo x Boavista

02/02 – Thursday – 21:10 – Volta Redonda x Fluminense

05/02 – Sunday – 18h – Fluminense x Audax Rio

07/02 – Tuesday – 21:10 – Nova Iguaçu x Vasco

02/12 – Sunday – 6pm – Fluminense vs Vasco

02/15 – Wednesday – 21:10 – Volta Redonda x Flamengo

02/18 – Saturday – 4pm – Resende x Flamengo