See which was the first cell phone in the world (and in Brazil) | Cell

Cell phones are revolutionary items in human history. Certainly, these devices represent a major milestone in the way people around the world use communication on a daily basis. With this, the reader may be curious and ask himself: what was the first telephone? How did all this come about? O TechAll prepared a report to help clarify these questions.

It is worth mentioning that the entire leap in the technology advancement process was continuous and relatively fast. The researchers developed their research taking advantage of existing resources at the time and also added new ideas. So the smartphone draft was a two-way radio that allowed basic communication between taxi drivers or emergency services.

World’s first cell phone

The idea behind the cell phone takes us to the United States. In 1908, in the state of Kentucky, the first patent for a cordless telephone was registered. About three decades later, AT&T operator engineers drew the draft of what would be the basis for the creation of the mobile device. This first device worked as a two-way radio that allowed communication between taxi drivers or emergency services.

All this research led engineer Martin Cooper, on April 3, 1973, to expose his revolutionary invention to the whole world: the Motorola Dynatac 8000X, the first commercially produced mobile phone. For this reason, he became known as the “father of the cell phone”.

The configuration of the apparatus revealed 25 cm in length and 7 cm in width. In all, he weighed 1 kg. Its autonomy was about 40 minutes of use, 8 hours in standby mode and took 10 hours to be charged. Regarding the features, the device was only available to send and receive calls.

Brazil’s first cell phone

The first cell phone that landed in Brazil was also launched by Motorola, in 1990. Right away, the Motorola PT-550 was nicknamed “brick”. The model brought users an external antenna on top of the device. The aesthetic of the product was flip style. At its time, the device was considered stylish and beautiful. Nowadays, the market value of the device would cost approximately the equivalent of R$ 15,000.

Compared to other markets in the world, although it took approximately 30 years to arrive in Brazil, the technology was a success. Currently, the country has more than 242 million smartphones. As a result, in the country today there are more smartphones than inhabitants.

Samsung’s first cell phone

When a reader thinks of Samsung, the modern smartphones of the Galaxy line immediately come to mind. However, the ancestor of the South Korean manufacturer’s devices has a very different design. The model has bar-style aesthetics with an antenna located on top of the product’s body.

To create their cell phone, the company’s engineers used Motorola’s already consolidated technology as a reference. The SH-100 model was launched on the market in 1988. In all, the device sold only 2,000 units.

It is worth mentioning that the manufacturer had already started its research to develop a line of phones made to be used in the car, in 1985. After 2 years of studies, the SC-1000 was unsuccessful. The device had connection problems, so the manufacturer decided to adapt the project for the development of cell phones.

First touch screen cell phone

Another feature that changed the way current cell phones were established was the touch screen. The technology has already been applied to devices over the past 28 years. The first model of the touch era was the IBM Simon. Although it was announced in 1992, the model was only commercially launched through IBM’s partnership with BellSouth (now owned by AT&T) in 1994.

The pioneer brought several relevant and even current functions, such as, for example, providing a calculator, notepad and file manager. Another highlight of the device was the ability to send a fax — for those who don’t know, it was a form of communication that was widely used in the past, in which the user sent text and images on a sheet of paper over a telephone line.

First camera phone

The first cell phone with a built-in camera was the Sharp J-SH04 model. The device was announced in November 2000 and released in December of the same year. However, he had a problem, the device could only be used in Japan. With that, the commercialization of the device was quite restricted. The European market, for example, would only receive its first mobile phone with a camera in 2002, with the arrival of the Nokia 6750.

As for features, Sharp’s cell phone had a very restricted 110,000 pixel CMOS camera. The display had only 256 colors. The phone weighs 74 grams and its dimensions are 127 × 39 × 17 mm. The design was also in flip format.

