Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz wear identical custom Valentino dresses – Metro World News Brasil

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz’s New Year’s Eve was hectic this weekend. Not only full of festive moments, but also full of class and luxury. The actresses matched a look for New Year’s Eve and drew attention on social media.

The dresses used by Selena and Nicola were one of the highlights on the internet due to the backstage of the choice. The pieces were customized especially for the actresses, with the signature of the famous Valentino brand.

Having Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piacciolo, in her network, Nicola already wore one of his designs on her wedding day with former model and son of English footballer David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham. This time, the creation used by her and Selena contained a composition with silver sequins and the name of each one on the tags of the parts.

Twinning! 👯 ♀️ To celebrate the new year, Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz wore matching dresses designed by Valentino. ✨ pic.twitter.com/PVD7zXuOp0 — Portal Selena Brasil | Fan Account (@PortalSelenaBR) January 2, 2023

The three spent New Year’s Eve in Ciudad de Los Cabos, Mexico. It is not new that the trio has been out together, as they have already been seen again in different meetings.

In November of this year, Selena spent Thanksgiving with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. The ‘Calm Down’ singer and actress appeared in a record posted by Brooklyn on Instagram at dinner with friends.

Very angelic in their dresses for New Year’s Eve, the duo even recorded a photo with the same tattoo written “angel” (angel, in free translation) on their arms.

“Thank you @maisonvalentino, to me and my angel dresses! I felt like a fairy!” Wrote Selena Gomez in her photo caption. On the other hand, Nicola Peltz highlighted the combination of pieces and, like her friend, also thanked her.

