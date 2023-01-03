Selena Gomez Tattoos: the singer’s 17 tattoos and their meanings

Actress and singer, Selena Gomez is known for her great musical hits and her big successes on the small screen, such as Wizards of Waverly Place and, most recently, the series Only Murders in The Building.

But music and acting aren’t Selena’s only ways of expressing herself. Throughout her career, she has collected tattoos that represent her family, friends, work and religion.

In this way, with numerous elegant designs, the singer has become a reference when it comes to chic and minimalist tattoos. So, if you’re looking for inspiration, check out the 17 Selena Gomez tattoos we’ve separated!

How many tattoos does Selena Gomez have?

Selena Gomez got her first tattoo in 2012, when she was 20, and she hasn’t stopped since. She currently has around 17 tattoos spread across her body.

Source: Instagram @selenagomez

Do you want to meet them all? So keep reading!

1. Musical note

Selena Gomez’s first tattoo was done in 2012, when the singer was 20 years old. On the occasion, she tattooed a musical note.

On her Twitter, Selena revealed that in addition to representing music and her mother, the tattoo is very special, as she writes her songs with her left hand.

Source: Instagram @selenagomez

2. Roman Numbers

The singer’s second tattoo was the Roman numeral LXXVI (76) on her nape. The tattoo is a tribute to her mother, Mandy Teefey, who was born in 1976.

3. Selena Gomez Tattoos: “God Who Strengthens Me”

In 2013, Selena got a phrase tattoo on her hip, written “God Who Strengthens Me”. In an interview with the Ryan Seacrest program, Selena explained that she is inspired by her favorite bible passage. “I can do everything through Him who strengthens me”, Philippians 4:13.

4. Love yourself

In 2014, Selena went to Bang Bang’s studio and got an Arabic phrase tattooed on her rib cage. In an interview with E! News, the tattoo artist revealed that the translation is “love yourself” and it took 30 to 45 minutes to complete.

Source: Instagram @selenagomez

5. “G”

In 2015, Selena got a tattoo behind her ear with the initial “G”. At the time, they speculated to be the letter “J”, in honor of Justin Bieber, or even Georgia, daughter of pastor Chad Veach. However, the lyrics actually represent her younger sister, Gracie.

Source: Instagram @selenagomez

6. Om

Then, shortly after the “G”, Selena was seen with another tattoo: the “Om” symbol on her hip. The symbol is a mantra of Hinduism that means meditation, awareness and tranquility.

Selena and her friends. Source: Instagram @selenagomez

7. Sunshine

Gomez also got a tattoo on her foot written “sunshine”, which in Portuguese means “sun ray”. In this way, in 2016, the singer posted on her Twitter a photo with her grandmother and captioned it: “Grandma is my sunshine”. With this, fans believe that the tattoo is a tribute to his grandmother.

Source: Instagram @selenagomez Source: Instagram @popstartats

8. Semicolon

In 2017, Selena Gomez got the tattoo of a semicolon, along with actors Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman, from the series “13 Reasons Why”, in which she is an Executive Producer. In this way, the symbol represents the struggle for mental health and suicide prevention.

Source: Instagram @selenagomez

9. Number 4

In 2018, Selena went to the tattoo studio with her friends and they all got the number 4 tattooed. On her Instagram, the singer revealed the meaning of the tattoo and wrote:

“4, because these women stood by me for 7 years (Ashley for 12). 4, because you are the 4 I want for the rest of my life. I love you girl. You inspire me to be better, stronger and closer to God. We live many insane moments. can’t wait for more“, she said.

Source: Instagram @selenagomez

At the same time, also read Couple tattoo: 40 tattoo ideas to do with your love

10. Number 1

On the same day, Selena and her friend Courtney Barry also got the number 1 tattooed on their ribs. “My #1, you are an amazing woman”commented the singer of Lose You To Love Me in the Instagram caption.

Source: Instagram @selenagomez

Soon after, also read Sea tattoo: 143 tattoos with marine motifs to inspire

11. Arrow

In 2019, Selena Gomez and her friend, singer Julia Michaels, tattooed an arrow on their hand. The tattoo symbolizes their friendship and, according to Selena, it means that the arrows will always point to each other.

12. Praying Hands

Also in 2019, Selena revealed a thigh tattoo. As a way of demonstrating their faith, the drawing made is two hands praying with a rosary rolled up.

Source: Instagram @selenagomez

At the same time, also read Tattoo Cover-up: Cover-up, the technique that replaces old or unwanted tattoos

13. Date of your transplant

Another tattoo done in the same year was the date of his kidney transplant (06/19/17), done on the back of his arm. In addition to her, her friend and donor, Francia also made an equal.

14. Rare

In 2020, shortly after the release of her third album, Selena got the title, “Rare”, tattooed on her neck. Remembering that “Rare” is also the name of her cosmetics brand, so the word is really very important for the singer.

15. Little Cross

In 2021, Selena returned to Bang Bang NYC studio to get a small cross tattooed on her shoulder. The tattoo is super delicate and minimalist.

16. Flower on the back

In December 2021, Selena Gomez got her first big tattoo: a rose on her back. The tattoo was done together with her friend, model Cara Delevingne.

Source: Instagram @bangbangnyc

17. “By God”

Finally, the last tattoo done by the singer was the phrase “By God” (“Por Deus”, in Portuguese). The tattoo is minimalist and is located on her ankle.

Selena Gomez tattoos: conclusion

Did you like to follow Selena Gomez’s 17 tattoos? The singer has been collecting tattoos since she was 20 and most of them have important meanings for her.

Which one did you like the most and would you dare to be inspired to get a tattoo? Of course, if you do, it will be a pleasure to see you on Instagram. Tag us there on @fashionbubblesoficial.

So, if you want thousands more inspirations, get to know the art of other celebrities and check out the main tattoo trends, check out our Tattoo category.