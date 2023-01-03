Soccer market starts with big signings in Brazilian teams

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico; Marco A. Ferraz/Cruzeiro; Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo; reproduce The tendency is for the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A to be an edition filled with great players.

The year has just started, but Brazilian fans have high expectations for the season. Much because of the big signings made by the main clubs in the country, which promise to raise the level of the biggest national and South American competitions.

The report prepared a list with ten major signings for Brazilian teams for 2023. The list ranges from old acquaintances with outstanding passages to world-renowned scorers.

Luis Surez – Grmio

Revealed by Nacional (URU), Surez was top scorer wherever he went, shining in Holland, where he played for Groningen and Ajax, in England, where he defended Liverpool, and in Spain, where he played for Barcelona and Atltico de Madrid.

In addition to betting on the Uruguayan idol’s goals, Grmio sees the hiring of Luis Surez as a boost to the fans’ confidence, who saw the team compete in Serie B last season.

Gerson – Flamengo

Flamengo disbursed around BRL 85 million to guarantee the athlete’s return for 2023. Gerson’s will, who didn’t have many chances with Igor Tudor in France, weighed in for the negotiation to go through.

Angel Romero – Corinthians

The 30-year-old Paraguayan striker became a crowd favorite in his first spell, which lasted five years — from 2014 to 2019. In the period, he won four titles: two Brazilian Championships (2015 and 2017) and two Paulista Championships (2017 and 2018). .

In the three years he spent away from Corinthians, the striker played for San Lorenzo (ARG) and Cruz Azul (MEX). After a year in Mexican football, free to sign a contract, he was approached by the São Paulo club, which confirmed the player’s return on December 15.

Marcos Paulo – So Paulo

The 21-year-old striker, revealed by Fluminense, stood out in 2019 and 2020 at the Rio club. After signing with Atlético de Madrid, he was loaned to Famalico, from Portugal, and to Mirands, from the Spanish second division.

He arrives on loan at So Paulo, reinforcing one of the neediest sectors of the São Paulo team.

Mateus Vital – Cruzeiro

In addition to Vital, Cruzeiro was reinforced with attacking midfielder Niko, who was at So Paulo, and striker Wesley, who was at Palmeiras.

Pedro Raul – Vasco

Deputy scorer of the Brazilian 2022, when he played for Gois, Pedro Raul is Vasco’s hope for goals for the 2023 season.

Upon his arrival at Vasco, Pedro Raul stated that one of the motivations for his going to the Cruz-Maltino club to reach the Brazilian national team. In 2022, he was praised by Tite, but was never called up.

Keno Fluminense

The 33-year-old striker was at Atlético-MG and signed a contract until December 2024 with the club from Rio de Janeiro. He can still extend the contract for another year and will wear the number 25 shirt.

Keno gained prominence playing for Santa Cruz-PE. Hired by Palmeiras, he was an important player in the Brazilian title of 2018. At Atlético-MG, he won another Brazilian Championship, in 2021, and the Copa do Brasil in the same year.

Paulinho Atltico

Paulinho played four years at Bayer Leverkusen and was a gold medalist with the Brazilian team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Mendoza – Santos

Mendoza was announced by Santos on December 8. The Colombian striker stood out in the 2022 Brazilian Championship with Cear’s shirt, despite the relegation of the alvinegro club.

The player signed a contract with Santos until 2025 and will have one of the highest salaries in the squad. Last season, “Speedy” scored 20 goals, one less than Marcos Leonardo, top scorer of the Vila team that year.

Junior Urso – Coritiba

Another old acquaintance who returns to the club where he once shone. Junior Urso, 33, gained national prominence playing for Coritiba between 2012 and 2013. In Brazil, he also played for Atlético-MG and Corinthians, and was at Orlando City since 2020.

To announce the midfielder, Coritiba beat the competition from Vasco, which was also interested in the athlete.