Sombra e Ossos gets a new image for season 2

TVLine has released a new image from the show’s second season. Shadow and Boneswhich returns shortly by Netflix.

In the picture, Genya Safin (Daisy Head) appears alongside Queen Tatiana (Georgia Reece) – but why do they have that face?

Recently, the showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind commented that the second season adapts other books from the universe created by the writer Leigh Bardugo.

In season two, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) is running away. She is determined to bring down the Fold of Shadows and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan (ben barnes) has returned to finish what he started – backed by a new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal gather their new allies and begin a journey across the continent to find two mythical creatures that will amplify their powers.

Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young and Danielle Galligan will return for the new season. Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy, Patrick Gibson and Jack Wolfe are the new additions to the cast.

Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind serve as executive producers and showrunners. Leigh Bardugo, author of the books on which the series is based, also serves as a producer.

The second season of Sombra e Ossos premieres in March 16th.