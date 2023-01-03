Sony car, 3D laptop, PlayStation glasses: the stakes for CES 2023 – 03/01/2023

CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show), the world’s largest technology fair, takes place between January 5th and 8th in Las Vegas, United States. In this edition, in addition to consumer electronics, the event promises many novelties in the mobility segment, with a large presence in the automotive sector.

Famous manufacturers like AMD, asus, Intel, LG, Samsung, Sony will be present in this edition. Some companies couldn’t wait for the official opening of the event and have already announced a preview of what they will show. Check out some of the bets below.

Months after Sony and Honda announced an arm dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of electric cars, the fruits of the union could already show up at CES 2023.

Sony Honda Mobility Inc., as the consortium between the two companies is called, released some teasers of a mysterious vehicle on its YouTube channel, with a call for the event.

There aren’t many details provided, but it wouldn’t be surprising to reveal Sony’s electric car at CES 2023.

In the previous edition, the company exhibited two prototypes of the Vision-S 02, its first car.

The estimate is that the new vehicle will only reach stores worldwide in 2025.

PlayStation Augmented Reality Glasses

But not only cars will be discussed at the Japanese company’s stand. Sony’s PlayStation VR2, the new Virtual Reality (VR) suite for the PlayStation 5, is also expected to be on display.

Image: Disclosure/Sony

Scheduled to be released in February, the new device will have immersive games exclusive to the glasses. The product is now available for pre-order, with retail prices starting at R$3,999.

Asus 3D laptop

There are rumors that Asus is launching a laptop with an Oled 3D screen, with the promise of realistic images that seem to jump off the screen – and that it will also show up at CES 2023.

A company teaser posted in December, with the words “witness the change”, shows what that might look like.

There’s still no word on what these 3D capabilities will be capable of in terms of Augmented Reality (AR) or VR, nor other specifics of the laptop’s hardware configurations.

monitoring ring for women

The device is for those who are not big fans of smartwatches: the health technology company Movano will put on display the wearable Evie, a “smart ring” designed to collect health data from women.

The ring can collect metrics like heart rate, breathing rate, skin temperature, ovulation tracking and menstrual symptoms tracking.

Customizable Appliances

Samsung has already confirmed that it will present details about new products in the customizable line bespoke Home. It is possible to choose the type of finish, colors and/or structures (such as retractable drawers).

According to the company, in addition to new types of refrigerators, visitors will see novelties that optimize and help in the preparation of meals, making the kitchen a more intelligent, versatile and interactive space.

The Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus general model will be displayed with a 32-inch touchscreen on the door. The previous model was 21 inches.

LG must also present during the CES 2023 a new line of home appliances that can be updated with new features.

According to the South Korean, the concept allows users to enjoy new functions in their electronics without the need to make additional purchases.

The company did not go into further detail about which products will receive these updates.

Helmet with augmented reality

On the less famous side of the exhibitors, the Swiss company Aegis Rider will show a helmet with integrated virtual reality capable of connecting to smartphones and GPS navigators.

Helmet sensor will be on the front, and the augmented reality module will be detachable Image: Disclosure/Aegis Rider

Primarily designed for motorcyclists (an application in the automotive world is not excluded), the helmet works as an augmented reality visor and provides a range of safety information, such as braking points and speed limits to be observed.

The company has already released a preview of what the user can see on the helmet screen.

Aska eVTOL

In 2021, startup Aska unveiled the first sketches of an electric vertical take-off vehicle (eVTOL) that can be driven like a car.

At CES 2023, this eVTOL will be at the fair with a local prototype, already with the promise of serial production for the coming years.

news from amazon

Amazon also has a dedicated CES 2023 page, though it doesn’t reveal much in terms of products. The company says only that it will show “smart homes, automobiles, entertainment and more”.

*With information from DailyMail and Mashable websites