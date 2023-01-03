South Korean leader again says he plans nuclear exercises with US; Biden denies information – News

South Korea and the United States are discussing planning and conducting joint exercises with US nuclear teams to counter the growing threat from the North, South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement came after US President Joe Biden said his country was not discussing nuclear exercises with South Korea, apparently contradicting Past statements by South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol.

The two allied countries are “in talks on exchanging information, jointly planning and executing elaborate plans on the use of US nuclear equipment to respond to North Korean nuclear weapons,” Yoon’s office said.





The South Korean leader said in an interview published on Monday by the Chosun Ilbo newspaper that his country would hold joint nuclear exercises with the United States.

Hours after the interview was published, Biden emphatically denied when asked whether the two sides are considering joint nuclear exercises.

Yoon’s office acknowledged Biden’s response, but clarified that the US president “had no choice but to say ‘no’ when asked directly without context.”









