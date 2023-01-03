South Korea’s First Lunar Probe Transmits Images of Earth and Moon – News

South Korea’s first lunar probe, Danuri, has transmitted stunning black-and-white photos of the lunar surface and Earth, the South Korean space center said on Tuesday.

Danuri — a contraction of “Dal” meaning “Moon” and “Nuri” which translates as “enjoy” — took off from the United States aboard a SpaceX rocket in August and entered lunar orbit in December after a extended flight to save fuel.





Taken between December 24 and January 1, the photos were taken less than 120 kilometers from the lunar surface, according to a statement from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).















The photos and videos will be “used to select locations likely to host a moon landing in 2032,” he added.

Danuri makes a complete orbit around the moon every two hours, the space center said.

The orbiter will begin its science mission next month. In it, he will map and analyze the lunar surface and make measurements of magnetic force and gamma rays. It will also test the “space internet”, an experimental technology, transmitting photos and videos to Earth.





In December, President Yoon Suk-yeol hailed Danuri’s breakthroughs, calling it a “historic moment” for the South Korean space program.

South Korea has presented ambitious plans for space, including sending spacecraft to the Moon in 2032 and to Mars in 2045.







