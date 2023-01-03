Stadium 974 is dismantled after World Cup matches in Qatar

© Fitria Ramli via Shutterstock

Qatari authorities have begun to dismantle Stadium 974 after hosting seven matches during the FIFA World Cup, with six group stage games and one round of 16 knockout match. This was the only stadium built for the World Cup without air conditioning, so it only hosted night matches. According to the BBC, construction workers moved to the site on 9 December to “get the stadium out of tournament mode”. The structure was designed to be the first FIFA compliant stadium that can be completely dismantled and reused after the competition is over. While Qatar has called it a “sustainability example”, experts caution that actual sustainability depends on a number of factors, including when and where the stadium will be reused.

Stadium 974 was built entirely from shipping containers and modular steel elements. Located near Hamad International Airport overlooking the Gulf Coast, the stadium has a capacity of 44,089 and was designed by Fenwick Iribarren Architects. The location name, 974, refers to both the number of containers used in the structure and the international Qatari dialing code. After dismantling, the site will be transformed into an attractive waterfront development for the local community and the business sector.

There currently appears to be no definitive decision on the future location of Stadium 974, as reported by the BBC. O Carbon Market Watch notes that “while the 2022 World Cup organizers have highlighted the collapsible nature of the temporary stadium, we have been unable to identify any specific plans showing where the stadium will be moved to, if any”. Some reports show that the stadium could be sent to Uruguay, which is expected to form part of a joint bid with Argentina, Chile and Paraguay for the 2030 World Cup.

The construction of Stadium 974 had a total greenhouse gas (GHG) impact 60% higher than that of permanent structures, mainly due to the use of more durable materials that allow for disassembly and reassembly. This means that for the stadium to have a lower GHG footprint than a permanent structure depends a lot on how many times and how much the stadium is transported and reassembled. Carbon Market Watch points out that if the stadium is moved only once and to a distant destination (> 7,000 km of transport), building two separate structures would have a smaller carbon footprint.

According to The Guardian, most stadiums are designed to shrink in size after their brief use, as their capacity will be halved with the removal of the top tier. The report of Carbon Market Watch mentions that there may be more than 200,000 seats removed from the permanent stadiums: 20,000 seats each in AL Janoub, Al Thumama, Al Rayyan and Education City stadiums, plus 28,000 from Al Bayt stadium and 80,000 from Lusail, although plans for this structure are yet to be built. are uncertain. Organizers have said they will donate the seats to developing countries, according to the BBC.

The 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium could be converted to house a mix of civic facilities, including “affordable housing units, shops, food outlets, health clinics and even a school”, according to the official explanation. The upper level would be repurposed into outdoor terraces for new homes, and a community soccer field would potentially be built within the premises. The vague plans, however, provoked some skepticism.