“Start the year without a contract with Corinthians”; Duo reappears at Timão still without a contract for 2023

The two players still do not have new contracts at Timão at the beginning of the year, but they will remain at the Club normally

The cast of Corinthians back to training this Tuesday (3) with an eye on the competitions that will be ahead on the calendar in 2023. two players who are still without active contracts with the Clubbut they will normally integrate the works commanded by the technical commission of Fernando Lázaro.

The information was disclosed by the report of the Meu Timão portal, which revealed that Fábio Santos and Maycon start the final stretch of pre-season without new links with Corinthians. Despite this, the two situations have already been forwarded by the board of president Duílio Monteiro Alves and should be announced soon.

According to the publication, the two contracts lasted only until the day December 31, 2022. With regard to the defender, Fabio Santos started last year with plans to hang up their boots at the end of the season. However, the full-back changed his mind and, in September, confessed to having agreement with the board to remain in Parque São Jorge in 2023.

Already Maycon demanded efforts from Timão’s board of directors to settle the permanence. After rounds of negotiations near to Shakhtar Donetskfrom Ukraine, the board of Corinthians reached an agreement to extend the loan of the midfielder by one more yearguaranteeing the player’s buying preference.

Still according to the agreement between the clubs, the São Paulo will have the opportunity to cover any offer received by the Ukrainians during the player’s loan. To hit the hammer once and for all and extend the bond for another season, Corinthians agreed to pay 500 thousand euros (about BRL 2.8 millionin the current conversion).