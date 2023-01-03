Stopped in time? Galaxy phones suffer from bug in Google Play System updates

Samsung has been regularly distributing updates for its Galaxy phones, but several reports indicate problems with Google Play System updates. According to users, several Samsung smartphones are “stuck” in the July 2022 update of the Google Play System.

It is not yet possible to determine the cause of the problem, as the Google Play System update is distributed by Google itself, so we still do not know whether Google or Samsung’s One UI is responsible. Anyway, most of the reports come from users of the Galaxy S21, S22 and Galaxy A53 series.

To check which version of the Google Play System is installed on your device, just go to Settings > About Phone > Software Information > Google Play System Update. Most devices are currently on the version released on November 1, 2022, which brought improvements to the Wallet app, parental controls, and more.

An interesting detail is that most of these devices had the problem after being updated to One UI 5.0 based on Android 13, so we believe that the new versions may have caused the bug that cannot be resolved even after restarting the device and searching for a new version.

Unfortunately Google and Samsung have not yet responded if they are working on a solution to the problem.