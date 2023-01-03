Striker confirms he rejected signing with Grêmio to play for another Brazilian club

The crowd of Guild is overjoyed with the arrival of Luis Suárez. After a great soap opera, the Uruguayan accepted and will play for Imortal this season. The Tricolor Gaúcho became much talked about in the media and the tendency is for this to increase more and more as Luisito becomes successful in Porto Alegre.

Imortal also tries other signings. Michael, former Flamengo striker, is now the main name on the list. O sprinter he already has practically everything written to play in Tricolor, but he needs a release from Al-Hilal for the deal to materialize. Renato likes the athlete a lot and hopes to count on him in 2023.

At the other end, an interview with another striker has had a lot of repercussions. Approximately 8 months ago, Grêmio received a no from the player Aloísio, better known as “boi bandido”. The player himself confirmed this during an interview.

“When I signed [com o América], I almost went to Grêmio. There were other clubs too. […] like Palmeiras, but I didn’t want to go to Palmeiras. I stayed eight years there in China to choose what I was going to do and choose the team that was going to play. I no longer had the thought of earning well, but the thought of having peace of mind, of living”, said before concluding:

“I wanted to go to Criciúma to fulfill my dream and stay close to home. Some big teams came, like Fluminense, Fortaleza, Coritiba, but I wanted to stay here [na região Sul]: Avai, Criciúma or Grêmio. I wanted to stay close to home“, concluded.