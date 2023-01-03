Subtitled trailer of the Italian romantic comedy by Paolo Genovese – Cinevisão

With distribution from Outsider Films, this Thursday, November 3rd, the romantic comedy drama “Super heroes” (Supereroi), by Italian director Paolo Genovese, which features Jasmine Trinca and Alessandro Borghi in the main roles.

The film tells the story of a young couple who fall in love and struggle to keep their relationship going through tenderness and fights, lies and emotions, secrets and betrayals. A sentimental comedy-drama about couples and the effect of the passage of time on relationships, which poses a simple but profound question: what superpowers does it take to love someone your whole life?

Anna (Trinca) and Marco (Borghi) know very well that superpowers are needed for a couple to love each other for a lifetime. She is an impulsive cartoonist, an enemy of convention. He is a physics professor convinced that every phenomenon has its own explanation. But keeping them together is an open question that no formula can reveal.

