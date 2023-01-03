Taylor Swift reveals that she auditioned to participate in the film “Les Miserables”: “A nightmare”

Singer Taylor Swift commented in an interview that she almost appeared in the Oscar-nominated musical in 2012 starring Anne Hattaway and Eddie Redmayne

This Friday, the 28th, an excerpt from an interview with Taylor Swift (32) the British program “The Grahm Norton Show” was released, and in it, the pop diva revealed that she almost participated in the musical “Os Miseráveis”.

The singer revealed that she tried out for the roles of Cosette, which ended up being lived by Amanda Seyfriedand Èponine, who ended up being performed by Samantha Barks.

“I think it had been established that I was more like Cosette and Eponine’s vocal range, so it was established that I was there to have a good time, not stay a long time. I wasn’t going to get the part”, detailed Swift.

Despite not being cast, the artist was invited to London to play opposite the Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmaynewho had been cast as Marius.

“They’re like, ‘Would you like to come to London for one last audition? And you could audition with Eddie Redmayne.’ I was like, ‘That sounds like an experience I want to have in my life.’ [Eddie é] one of my favorite actors. And I said, ‘Yes, I’m going to London‘”.

Still in the interview, the owner of the Midnights album recalled her meeting with the actor. Taylor donned 19th century costume to get into character. “I was like, ‘You guys are going to do this after I meet Eddie Redmayne, right?’ I thought, ‘This immediately became a nightmare for me.‘”.

However, the experience didn’t go well for Eddie either! The actor who was also present on “The Grahm Norton Show” recalled that he had eaten a pizza with garlic and had bad breath.

“I thought we were just going to sing to each other… And they had us on the floor singing sweet nothings to each other, and all I thought was that I had garlic breath. I was trying to show emotions while not punishing her.”, said the actor next to the singer.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!