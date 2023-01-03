‘Terrifier 2’: terror mixes innocence with sadism

Tired of the metaphysical, philosophical terror of the “”””post-horror”””” (awful term, I know)? Missing that root slasher with blood and guts everywhere? That indestructible killer who doesn’t die for nothing? What about the hot girls with their bare chests and thighs running aimlessly to escape inevitable death?

Your problems are over! “Terrifier 2”, continuation of a low budget underground released in 2017, brings the essence of the slasher in a film sold as responsible for making the public leave the theaters vomiting and feeling sick. If before watching it I thought it was a sensationalist advertisement, now, however, I have no doubt that it is reality. After all, director and screenwriter Damien Leone excels in sadism and disgust, as a feature of the subgenre requires.

BETWEEN LAUGHTER AND VOMITING

“Terrifier 2”, unlike the first film, tries to have a story – not that it matters much: we are in a small American town at a traditional High School on Halloween (wow). There, lives Sienna (Lauren LaVera, a mixture of Mila Kunis and Emma Stone) next to the family formed by her mother and younger brother. Her father died mysteriously. Of course, it doesn’t take long for Art, The Clown, to appear and strike terror.

The big find of the series (yes, series; or do you think “Terrifier” will stop there?) remains how David Howard Thornton embodies the murderer even in the greatest atrocities: far from the toughness of Jason or Michael Myers, Art the Clown it brings a circus humor, almost silly in the face of the cruelest circumstances. Damien Leone knows this so much that he explores the humor even exaggeratedly in the series of faces in a toy store, but the fun happens even in the killing sequences, allying with the absurd graphics.

It’s impossible not to laugh at the very fake pasty blood of the poor attendant killed with an ax or the horrifying sequence of Sienna’s friend disfigured in the room – the scene that probably made everyone leave the cinema ‘vomited’. For every stab, a mischievous grimace.

ROOT CLASS

At certain times, “Terrifier 2” even hints at a certain sophistication by honoring Wes Craven and the classic “The nightmare time” in a commercial recording and with homages to Ed Wood and other old horror movies, but, Leone really wants to be in the back row, the rotten.

It may even last a little longer than necessary (2h18) and the final stretch be more of the same (amusement park? Really?), but “Terrifier 2” brings such a happy and even innocent aura compared to its current peers that the The only fear is seeing its vigor diluted when it falls into the hands of a more conventional studio.