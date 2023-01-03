Thaciano’s ‘parça’ at Santos signs with a possible opponent for Peixe in the South Americana

One of the oldest jokes in the football world is about the water of Vila Belmiro. There are those who say that those who access the magical source of the Litoral Paulista region manage to build a successful career in sport. Despite the legend, not just any player manages to live up to tradition at Santos. One of these cases, which went through the Club between 2016 and 2017, has just closed with a possible competitor for Peixe this season.

It’s about the defender Leo Coelhowhich has just signed a contract with the Penarol from Uruguay. The defender played only for the sub-23 of Peixe, but ended up marking the athlete’s resume. Among several opportunities in Brazilian territory, Leonardo did not defend any team with the weight of Santos. Already abroad, the athlete also played for San Luis in Mexico and for Peñarol’s biggest rival: Nacional de Montevideo.

The experience in the arch-rival has even been the reason for mockery after the announcement of Léo Coelho in Peñarol. Through Aurinegro’s networks, the Club brought a kind of tutorial to learn to play tambourine, symbol of Brazilian culture, referring to the arrival of the defender. Nacional fans, however, recalled the player’s old posts in which he teases the new team.

After defending the colors of teams like Portuguesa, Penapolense, Paraná and others, Léo Coelho may have the chance to meet Santos again in 2023. Like Peñarol, Alvinegro confirmed a place in the Copa Sudamericana, which increases the chances of a confrontation between the parties in the tournament. The two teams share a ancient history in Conmebol competitions. In the three Libertadores won by Peixe, two finals were won against the Uruguayans.