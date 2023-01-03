The 10 Best Movies on HBO Max in 2022

HBO Max subscribers have a huge advantage over most other streaming services. As it is a Warner Media service, many of the great hits we see in the cinema are also exclusive content on the platform, which makes it the home of moviegoers.

And in 2022 there was no shortage of great releases on HBO Max. From comedies and lighter animations to super-productions about superheroes and music stars, there was no shortage of options. It’s so much good that it’s not strange to have let one thing or another go through this sea of ​​news.

Therefore, this time of year is perfect to catch up on your lists and go after that movie that you missed or that you left to see later and never revisited.

So, if you’re looking for something to watch during the Christmas and New Year holidays, check out the list of canaltech with the best movies on HBO Max in 2022.

With a single film, Warner made a great mix of genres. In DC League of Superpets, it brings a children’s animation with a story about a dog set in the universe of superheroes. It’s such a strange combination that it works, especially if you have kids at home or are a fan of at least one of the aforementioned styles.

With the voices of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski and Keanu Reeves, the film is a fun adventure focused on the pets of the Justice League. Led by Krypto the Superdog, the unlikely team must prove they are as powerful as their owners and save the world.

Despite the much more childish tone, it is the type of story that works very well in this holiday season when children are thirsty for something new. Plus, it’s a great way to introduce them to these characters.

But if you want to see The Rock with a slightly more serious edge, there’s no way around it. black adam. Although it is not the success that everyone expected, the last film of the Extended Cinematographic Universe of DC (DCEU, in its acronym in English) for those looking for beating, explosion, destruction, catchphrases and pumped up heroes in colorful clothes. It is the most authentic proof that we are talking about a comic book movie.

The feature revolves around the figure of Black Adam, a former slave who lived thousands of years ago and was graced with the powers of the gods, but ended up imprisoned. Ages later, he is released into a world totally different from the one he knew and, for that very reason, decides to apply his very particular form of justice – which puts in doubt whether he is a hero or a villain.

And while the DCEU appears to be done with Warner’s revampings, it’s still interesting to see how black adam weaves together the stories we’ve seen so far and the promises it makes for the future.

We can’t make a list of great streaming releases in the year without inserting a good romantic comedy in between. And we know very well that Brazil is one of the leaders in the production of this type of film, as Wanted well it shows.

The feature film stars Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, a couple who became the public’s darling after starring in some bullshit on TV and, since then, they’ve been together up and down in any release they make on streamings. And around here they live a dysfunctional couple who need to get right to get their hands on an inheritance.

It’s not the most original script in the world, but the idea of ​​a young woman who loves being single and needs to get married to inherit her family’s fortune is something that the plot pulls straight from Carina Rissi’s books, which is adapted here. Simple, but it works well.

Speaking of adaptation, we have PlayStation’s first major foray into theaters with the release of Uncharted: Off the Map. The idea of ​​bringing the classic adventure game to the screen is something that has been dragging on for over ten years and has finally happened with Tom Holland taking on the role of hero Nathan Drake.

It’s the kind of popcorn and uncompromised movie that we most want to see this end of the year. Although it is not revolutionary at all, it relies heavily on the charisma of its characters and on the grandiose, breathtaking action sequences — that is, exactly like the video game.

Everyone thought it would be enough to put a star like Harry Styles in the lead role and Do not worry, dear to be a success, but it was behind-the-scenes gossip that put the Olivia Wilde-directed feature under the media spotlight. There were even rumors of actors spatting at one another — which goes to show the level of tension on set.

However, beyond this confusion behind the camera, the film was a good surprise on HBO Max in 2022. The idea of ​​​​creating a thriller mixed with social criticism and that plays with the American dream works and creates the necessary tension to leave everyone on the edge of the couch and biting her fingernails.

Not to mention that it has a truly incredible cast. In addition to Styles and Olivia Wilde herself, he still has Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson.

The end of the year is also that time for inspirational movies to wash everyone’s soul, especially during family gatherings. And, in that sense, HBO Max gained a strong boost in 2022 with the debut of Struggle for the Faith: The Story of Father Stu.

More than just being a religious film — like so many that arrive at this time of year —, the feature film starring Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson is an adaptation of a true story of an agnostic ex-boxer who, after a serious accident, converts to Catholicism and becomes a priest. From that, he decides to use his example to transform the lives of the people around him.

Argentine cinema is one of the most prolific in South America and every now and then it appears with some great prominence among streaming releases. And, in 2022, the brothers did well with the arrival of An Argentine Crime to HBO Max.

The feature is a rescue of the country’s history and revisits the period of the military dictatorship, in the 1980s, when a businessman from the city of Rosário mysteriously disappears. From there, two lawyers have to race against time to unravel the case and face the interference of an oppressive police that seems not to want the answers to appear.

It’s not about having all the people in the world for yourself — and even less about the song of the same name. Bullet train is the latest Brad Pitt film that just left theaters and is now available on HBO Max as one of the main streaming premieres in 2022. And it is exactly what we expect from a feature film by the star: a very peculiar plot , with good doses of action and a pinch of a very characteristic humor.

All this around a group of assassins aboard a bullet train in Japan. The problem is that each of them has a mission to fulfill and, without knowing it, they are all related. So, in this brief period of the journey, the question remains: who will make it to the final station alive?

To be quite honest, it took a long time for Hollywood to decide to make a movie about one of music’s biggest icons. However, the wait was worth it and elvis it really is the big production that fans of the King of Rock so wanted to see.

In addition to an incredible characterization by actor Austin Butler, who looks identical to the singer, Baz Luhrmann’s direction makes this journey through the different moments of the star’s career impressive. And the great idea was to place the narrative center not on Elvis himself, but on manager Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) — who is unrecognizable.

But there is no way to talk about 2022 without mentioning one of the biggest premieres of the year in cinema as a whole and the best film of the year on HBO Max: batman. The latest version of Man-Bat brings a completely new vision for the hero and proves that it is still possible to bring something different to the character that has already won several adaptations.

Robert Pattinson overcomes all the distrust that preceded the premiere and delivers a much darker and more human version of the Dark Knight who hides his traumas and weaknesses under a bat costume that looks more like armor. More than that, he uses brutality against criminals to forget his own pain.

But the real charm of batman it’s about showing how useless all this is, including the personal crusade of this Bruce Wayne, who punches the bad guys in the alley without reaching the true corruption of Gotham. And it’s when the maniacal Riddler (Paul Dano) emerges that he is confronted with this truth – while also being driven to face what it takes to become a true hero.