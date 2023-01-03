The 5 APPLIANCES that spend the most ELECTRIC ENERGY in a house: learn to save

First of all, the word economy brings joy to the daily lives of Brazilians. And this question also arises: what makes happiness not only but on a budget, but also nature. And with that in mind, therefore, it’s worth exploring which home appliances consume the most energy.

It is worth noting that consumption can vary greatly depending on the total number of hours that the object is in use. When your electricity bill is higher than expected, be alert about the devices that consume the most electricity in your home. Check out our list of the five appliances that consume the most energy.

5 appliances that use a lot of electricity in your home

1- Computers

Using gadgets, surfing the internet and even playing games consumes a lot of energy. Many people find that turning their computers on and off consumes more energy than leaving them on. Is not true. It is recommended to turn off your computer when you are away for more than 30 minutes.

A good example is lunch. A computer turned on 1 hour / day consumes 5.0 kWh / month. Over the course of a year, the savings of turning off the computer during that breakfast hour is 60 kWh, which means that each person who turns off the computer saves 40 pounds of CO2 into the atmosphere.

This value corresponds to what a gasoline car emits when traveling 120 km. Leave it off on weekends except when you want the device on for software updates.

2- Videogame

The device has evolved over time. And with that, people began to consume more, which entails higher energy costs. But this can vary depending on the model. Microsoft recently released a sustainability report showcasing the company’s perceptions of the environment and the energy consumption of its products. The company’s moves include adopting a standard power-saving mode on Xbox Series S and Series X consoles, but it’s not just Microsoft.

3- Television

This is the most used technology in everyday life. And because it has been connected for a long time, it still has to expend an enormous amount of energy. A lot of people don’t know, but the TV is one of the devices that consume the most energy. According to data from Aneel (National Agency for Electric Vitality), the monthly consumption of a 20-inch television always in standby mode is 4.30 kWh. As a general rule, the higher, the higher the consumption.

two more devices

4- Sound

Audio devices, music, etc. even in standby mode. And if it is an older model, it may incur additional costs. Audio devices also consume a lot of power when connected to the network. However, many people today don’t even have this device at home – Bluetooth boxes, for example, are becoming more and more common.

Despite this, it is worth noting that the stereo belongs to the group of appliances that consume the most energy. Just because it’s plugged in, on standby, the cost is high. Aneel shows that a mini device, for example, has an average consumption of 3.6 kWh when in this mode.

5- Battery chargers

The idea of ​​reusing batteries is great, however, these chargers use a lot of energy even when not in use.

