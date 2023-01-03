The actress’s 10 best films, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Florence Pugh is one of the most successful actresses today. And today, January 3, 2023, she is turning 27 years old. To celebrate her birthday, check out the actress’s 10 best movies and miniseries, according to the critic site Rotten Tomatoes, for you to marathon!

#10 – Outlaw King

Direction: David Mackenzie

Cast: Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle

Where to watch: Netflix

#9 – The Falling (2014)

Direction: Carol Morley

Cast: Maisie Williams, Maxine Peake, Florence Pugh, Joe Cole

Where to watch: unavailable on streaming

#8 – The Miracle (2022)

Direction: Sebastian Lelio

Cast: Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy

Where to watch: Netflix

#7 – King Lear (2018)

Direction: Richard Eyre

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Emily Watson, Florence Pugh

Where to watch: unavailable on streaming

#6 – Black Widow (2021)

Direction: Kate Shortland

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz

Where to watch: disney+

#5 – Midsommar (2019)

Direction: Ari Aster

Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter

Where to watch: Telecine

#4 – Lady Macbeth (2016)

Direction: William Oldroyd

Cast: Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Paul Hilton, Naomi Ackie

Where to watch: unavailable on streaming

#3 – Fighting for the Family (2019)

Direction: Stephen Merchant

Cast: Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden

Where to watch: Prime Video

#2 – The Little Drummer Girl (2021)

Direction: Park Chan-wook, Simon Cornwell, Stephen Cornwell, Arthur Wang

Cast: Florence Pugh, Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Shannon, Michael Moshonov

Where to watch: Prime Video

#1 – Little Women (2019)

Direction: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet

Where to watch: Prime Video

