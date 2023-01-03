The actress’s 10 best films, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Florence Pugh is one of the most successful actresses today. And today, January 3, 2023, she is turning 27 years old. To celebrate her birthday, check out the actress’s 10 best movies and miniseries, according to the critic site Rotten Tomatoes, for you to marathon!
#10 – Outlaw King
Direction: David Mackenzie
Cast: Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle
Where to watch: Netflix
#9 – The Falling (2014)
Direction: Carol Morley
Cast: Maisie Williams, Maxine Peake, Florence Pugh, Joe Cole
Where to watch: unavailable on streaming
#8 – The Miracle (2022)
Direction: Sebastian Lelio
Cast: Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy
Where to watch: Netflix
#7 – King Lear (2018)
Direction: Richard Eyre
Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Emily Watson, Florence Pugh
Where to watch: unavailable on streaming
#6 – Black Widow (2021)
Direction: Kate Shortland
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz
Where to watch: disney+
#5 – Midsommar (2019)
Direction: Ari Aster
Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter
Where to watch: Telecine
#4 – Lady Macbeth (2016)
Direction: William Oldroyd
Cast: Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Paul Hilton, Naomi Ackie
Where to watch: unavailable on streaming
#3 – Fighting for the Family (2019)
Direction: Stephen Merchant
Cast: Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden
Where to watch: Prime Video
#2 – The Little Drummer Girl (2021)
Direction: Park Chan-wook, Simon Cornwell, Stephen Cornwell, Arthur Wang
Cast: Florence Pugh, Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Shannon, Michael Moshonov
Where to watch: Prime Video
#1 – Little Women (2019)
Direction: Greta Gerwig
Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet
Where to watch: Prime Video
