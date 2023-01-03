The biggest feeling of the whole family is gratitude, says Edinho – 03/01/2023 – Esporte

Edinho, Pelé’s son, spoke to the public after the end of the procession and his father’s burial, this Tuesday (3).

“I just wanted to take advantage and, on behalf of my family, thank everyone, all the love, all the affection, all the respect. In short, thank you. The greatest feeling of the whole family is gratitude. Along with the pain, but it’s of gratitude”, said the coach and former player.

“Thank you all so much, it’s a difficult moment, everyone knows. It’s difficult, but it’s an honor, a great pride. Thanks again, now he’s going to rest.”

The procession with Pelé’s coffin lasted almost four hours through the streets of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. Leaving Vila Belmiro after the wake, which ended at 10 am, the Fire Department truck with the King’s body passed along the beachfront and went to channel 6, where the idol’s mother, Celeste Arantes, lives.

The end of the procession was at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, the cemetery where Pelé was buried, in a mausoleum.

In the place where the King’s body rests, there is a painting of the sky reproduced on the ceiling. On the walls, images of Santos Futebol Clube fans. The floor is covered with synthetic grass. The two statues in honor of the former player, positioned at the door, are life-size: 1.73m each.