The contempt that Marquinhos did to Neymar at PSG

marquinhos

January 2, 2023 · 6:15 pm

Responsible for missing the penalty that eliminated the Brazilian Team gives world Cup from Qatar, marquinhos returned to Paris Saint-Germain with the right foot. With an assistance of Neymarthe defender scored the first goal of the 2-1 victory over strasbourgfur French Championship. And the player still failed in the defeat to the Lenswhich had neither the Brazilian number 10 nor Lionel Messiwho will return to the field in the next round of the competition.

The current national champion lost to the vice-leader in the table. Despite maintaining the leadership of the local tournament, Lens was only four points behind. PSG did not have Messi, who is still in Argentina, and the Brazilian number 10, who was sent off in the victory over strasbourg after taking two yellow cards.

Marquinhos celebrates scoring for the national team

In a press conference after the game, coach Christophe Galtier said that the Argentine star returns to the team from the 3rd. barcelona back on the pitch on the 11th of this month, against Angers. After winning the world Cup with the Argentina national teamMessi hopes to give the first Europe Champions League to the French club.

Insensitivity?

After the return of PSG on the lawns, the team won a match (against Strasbourg 2-1) and lost to Lens. And in an act of insensitivity, he did not release the Brazilian number 10 or the top scorer from France for the funeral of Skin in Santos. The King of Football died last December 29th, and the wake is taking place at Vila Belmiro. In return, he released Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi to go to the United States to attend NBA.