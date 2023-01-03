The curious reaction of a British singing teacher to Badauí, from CPM 22

On her YouTube channel, Beth Roars praised the Brazilian singer’s melodic richness and diction

O CPM 22 is one of the great rock bands in Brazil and its lead singer, Fernando Badaui, stands out for its very own form of performance. He is not exactly a technical singer, but without a doubt he has very identifying qualities that make him unique.

But what could a singing teacher say about the interpretation of Badauí? the british Beth Roarswhich has a YouTube channel dedicated to analyzing diverse vocalists, surprised by offering an answer to this question.

Roars was impressed with a specific video of CPM 22 playing the song “A Minute for the End of the World” on Rock in Rio2015. At the time, the band made its debut at the event – and soon on the World Stage, opening for Hollywood Vampires, Queens of the Stone Age and System of a Down (via TMDQA).

One of the aspects highlighted by the teacher is the melodic richness of the vocals. according to herBadauí offers “many more notes” than she would expect “for songs of this genre”.

“And I love it. There’s always something to sing along to.”

Another highlight was Badauí’s diction. Beth Roars doesn’t understand Portuguese, but she liked the clarity with which the singer presents the words.

“Even without knowing what the lyrics mean, the diction is very strong. I can clearly hear the form of words and if I knew Portuguese I would certainly understand what he is talking about. In hardcore it’s not always like that, but I like to understand what’s going on lyrically.”

The complete analysis can be seen in the following video, which is in English and does not have subtitles in Portuguese.