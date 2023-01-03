The Galaxy S23 could leave the iPhone at a loss in 2023

The iPhone 14 Pro hit the market with superiority in every way. Do you want an exemplary camera to also take good selfies? The screen with better resolution and accuracy? looking for a cell that is fast and very smart? The iPhone 14 Pro can deliver all of this.

For the next year, this “reign” of Apple is expected to end, as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is coming as a great rival in the market. It is not just the iPhone 14 Pro that appears among the best options on the market, as the S23 arrives with the potential to displace any technology presented by the iPhone.

The items offered on an iPhone show that the brand really deserves to be highlighted. The services that the brand offers, such as iMessenge and iCloud, keep customers increasingly safe, and it is difficult to find so much stability with your own data. This security and practicality that iPhone users have is what makes it almost impossible to abandon the brand.

Before, Apple’s design featured phones that looked cooler. THE samsung, together with Google, managed to achieve the feat. Apple cell phones offered something very sophisticated and almost impossible to achieve in the market. Samsung, recently, has launched more cell phones in this way, at a much higher level than was seen.

Does Apple still have the best camera?

The cameras are excellent, but there are functions that are still incomplete. The photos can appear in a larger dimension, but it does not allow the x zoom like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so the user is unable to do astrophotography.

Apple has a big competitor

Perhaps this is the time when Apple might be scared of some market launch as their dominance in the market could be slipping away. In 2023, there will be Samsung launches that can compete head-to-head with the iPhone, from image quality to other functions.

So far, there’s been buzz that Apple might release a foldable phone or an iPad that folds. Samsung emerged on the market with the largest cell phones, while Apple took years for cell phones to reach the size that was already being offered.